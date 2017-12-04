Margie Mountain from the Valley

Hey Y’all! Well, az shore az shootin it’z winter agen. Wun day I’m a freezin and the next day I’m a sweatin. Coarse Ole Earl sayz that’z ben a goin on fer a spell now. That’z jest wun uv the joyz uv bein bornd a shemale. I’z out in the yard tuther day and cudn’t even see the grass fer all the leafs a crunchin under my feet. Put me in mind uv when I’z a youngun and we’d rake up them big ole piles uv leafs and jump in head first. Ifn we’d had az much doin other chores az we did rakin then leafs up Mammy and Pappy wudn’t a had ta stay on us lack thay did ta get our chore did afore dark thirty. But, az Pappy used ta say, “Ifn a frog had wings it wudn’t hafta bump it’z butt on the ground ever time it jumped.” It took me a long time ta figer out whut he ment when he sayd that, but I finally desided that it all hinged on that big ole little bitty word “ifn”. A nuther thang Pappy wuz bad ta say wuz, “Ifn I’da ben born rich stead uv sa dang purdy…” well I guess that’z all I better say bout that.

Well, I gotta skedaddle. Y’all come on back next week ya heer!