Mountain Valley News

Hey Y’all! Man that wuz a short spring and summer. I kan’t baleve it’z alredy winner agen.

Dear Margie,

My father-in-law recently retired and he really doesn’t know what to do with himself. He’s about to drive us crazy. It seems that he thinks just because he’s retired the whole world is. Do you have any suggestions of how to keep a 65 year old man occupied during the daytime?

I feel ye pain Sweet Thang! When Pappy Mountain retard he’z a pain tu. Bless hiz hart, he’d worked hard all his life and lack yer pappy-in-law he jest cudn’t figer out a nuff stuff ta stay bizy. I started looking fer sum opshuns fer him and even looked at sum artaculs about nursing homes an the expenses. Suddenly it hit me. No nursing home for me! Here is my plan: I’m checkin inta the Holiday Inn. With the average cost fer a nursin home reachin $188 a day, thare’z a better way when we get old and feeble. I’ve alredy checked on reservations at the Holiday Inn. For a combined long-term stay discount an senior discount, it’s $49.23 a night. That leaves $138.77 a day for breakfast, lunch, dinner in eny eatin join I want, er even room service. It also leafs a nuff fer lundry, tips, and special TV movies. Plus, I’ll get a swimmin pool, a workout room, a lounge, an wusher an drier. I’ll also get free toothpaste, razors, shampoo an soap. And I’ll be treated like a customer, not a patient. Five dollars worth uv tips a day will have the entire staff scrambling ta keep me happy. Thare’s a city bus stop out front, and seniors ride free. The handicap bus wud pick me up ifn I’z ta fake a decent limp. An, I cud ride the church bus free on Sundays. For a change of scenery, I cud take the airport shuttle bus and eat at one of the nice restaurants over thare. While I’m at the airport, I might jest fly somewhere. Meanwhile, the cash keeps building up. It takes months ta get inta a decent nursin home. On tuther hand, Holiday Inn will take yer reservashun eny day. An yu’re not stuck in one place forever — you can move from Inn to Inn, or even from city to city. Want to see Hawaii? They have a Holiday Inn thare, tu. TV broken? Light bulbs need changing? Need a mattress replaced? No problem. They fix everthang and apologize for the inconvenience. The Inn has a night security person and daily room service. The maid checks if ye’re OK. If not, they will call the undertaker or a amblance whichever ye need. Ifn ye fall and break a hip, Medicare’ll pay for the hip, and Holiday Inn’ll upgrade ye ta a suite for the rest uv yer life. An no worries about visits from the family. Thay’ll always be glad to visit ye, and prolly check in for a mini-vaykayshun. The grandyounguns can use the pool. What more can you ask fer? When I discussed my plan with my friends, thay come up with even more benefits that Holiday Inn provides ta retirees. Most standard rooms have coffee makers, reclining chairs, and satellite TV — all ye need ta njoy a cozy afternoon. After a movie and a good nap, ye kan check on yer children (free local phone calls), then take a stroll ta the lounge or restaurant where ye meet new and exotic people ever day. Many Holiday Inns even feature live entertainment on the weekends. Purdy often thay have special offers tu, lack the Younguns Eat Free program. Yu can nvite your grandyounguns over after school ta have a free dinner with ye. Jest tell them not ta bring more than three friends with em. Pick a Holiday Inn whare thay allow pets, and your best friend can keep ye company. Ifn ye want ta travel, but er a bit skittish bout unfamiler surroundins, ye’ll always feel at home cuz wherever you go, the rooms all look the same. An ifn ye’re gettin a little absent-minded in yer old days, ye never have to worry about not findin yer room cuz yer electronic key fits only one door and the helpful bellman or desk clerk iz on duty 24/7. Bein natural skeptics, we called a Holiday Inn to check out the fezability uv my plan. I’m happy ta report that thay wuz positively giddy at the ider uv us checkin in fer a year or more. They even offered to nagosheate the rate. We cud have eazily knockt em down ta $40 a night! So, when I reach the golden age I’ll face it with a grin. Just forward all my emails to the Holiday Inn!

Well, I spect I better skedaddle fer now. Y’all have a good ole Alabamer day and come on back next week, ye heer!