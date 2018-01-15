Mountain Valley News

Hey Y’all! Burrrrrrrrrr!!!! It shore haz been cold fer the las few dayz ain’t it? But a cordin ta the wether man the end iz jest in site. Coarse anybudy’s end whut wuz in site wud be froze up tighter than a fat woman’z girdle at a Sunday pancake brekfust.

That puts me in mind uv them bad ole dayz when I’z jest a we whipper snapper and we had ta trapes thru the cold and the rain ever time we had ta visit the little pee room out behind the house. Now I heer tell folks these dayz do some fussin bout hafin ta get up and stumble thru a warm house a few timez durin the night, but not me and ole Earl. We ain’t neither one fergot bout them trips outside in the dark. I’ll tell ye ret now it’ll shore help ye have awesome baldder control ifn ye kno yer a gonna hafta drop ye drawers when it’s 10 belo outside.

Well, I’z down at old Doc Shalkeford’z office a while back ta get my flu shot and whilst I’z a waitin in that thare little room fer the nurse ta get dun axin me se many durn questshuns this here woman whut had seed a new young doctor in the practice came runnin down the hall screamin bloody murder.

Wun uv the old Doc Shalkeford stepped out uv a room and stopped the woman. He axed, “Whut in the world iz the matter?” Well she tolt him her story and after listenin fer a few minutes he tolt her to go relax in another room and he’d check inta the situashun.

Doc Shalkeford marched down hallway ta whare the young doctor wuz and axed him, “What’z the matter with you? Mrs. Terry is 63 years old, she has four grown younguns, and seven grandyounguns, and yu tolt her she’z PREGNANT?”

The young doctor kep ret on puttin wordz down on hiz clipboard and without even lookin up he sayd, “Well, yes I did! But I spect her hiccups are gone now!” Well, I’m jest a gonna tell ye I bout fell outta the chair wha whain at that. But I had ta feel a little sorry fer poor ole Mrs. Terry. I spect I’d a been screamin bloody murder ifn I’d a been tolt I’z a gonna have a nuther youngun tu.

Well, I gotta skedaddle fer now. Stay warm best ye kan. Y’all come on back next week, ye hear!