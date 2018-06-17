Mountain Valley News

Hey Y’all! Well, I’z shore a hopin that all that elecshun stuff wud be over fer a spell, but it don’t luk lack it’z a gonna hapen jest yet. Fer months now ye cudn’t turn on the tv without hearin vote fer me, no he ain’t no good vote fer me, that wun did this here thang and thay ain’t no way ye orta vote fer her, er this un ain’t never been no count vote fer me. But I spect it’z all part uv it. Seems ta be anyhow. I’m shore glad the Big Guy Upstairs didn’t see fitten fer this old gal ta wanna be involved in that that polyticks. And speakin uv ticks, I shore do hate the thot uv all the ticks and criters comin out in the summertime jest a waitin fer a sweet tastin thang lack me ta stick my nose outside so’s thay can pounce on me. Gives me the shivers jest thankin bout it.

Hey, I heered a funny tale tuther day. Lisen up and I spect yu’ll get a kick out uv it tu.

Thay’z this here little bitty ole church in the suburbs whut jest suddenly stopped buying frum the office supply dealer thay’d been a usin fer morn twiny years. So, the salesfeller calt up Deacon Brown ta ax him how come he hadn’t placed a order in sech a spell.

“By cracky I’ll jeat tell ye why,” sayd Deacon Brown. “The lass thang air church ordered frum yer cat-a-log wuz sum pencils ta be used in the pews fer visitors to register thair visit…” “Why yes Mr. Brown, I see yer order rite here,” the salesfeller sayd. “And I’m a seein whare yu paid the invoice so it stands ta reson that ye receved em.” “Yeah, we got em,” Deacon Brown sayd. “Well,” the salesfeller interupted, “didn’t ye get em on time?” Deacon Brown sayd, “Oh yeah, we got em in time all rite,” Deacon Brown sayd. “Well, wuz thay a problem with yer order?” the salesfeller axed. “Yu better kno thay wuz,” Deacon Brown sayd. “We’z a gonna use them pencils at church on Sundee mornins and ye sent us pencils whut we spect wuz sposed ta be intended fer the golf coarse cuz each wun wuz stamped with the werds Play Gof Nex Sundee. Now wudn’t that be a fine How do ye do fer a church ta be incuragin it’z visitors ta play gof stead uv bein at church!” That’z bout the time the salesfeller started sputterin and poligizin, but he still didn’t get nary a nuther order Deacon Brown.

Well, I spect I better skedaddle fer now. Y’all have a good ole day and come on back next week, ye heer!