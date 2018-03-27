Mountain Valley News

Hey Y’all! Well, here it iz cold agen taday. Ever yar I get redy fer warm wether ta get here and hand a round a spell long afore it akshully duz and this here yar shore ain’t no xceptshun. But I alwayz kno the end uv the cold stuff iz in site when I see the naybers Dogwood Tree bout ta sprout out. This week I seed whut made me thank it’d be in full bloom bout next week, jest in time fer the Easter buny. And shore az a butt stinks we’ll have sum more cold dayz when that thare tree is a bloomin. That bloomin thang brangs cold wether ever yar, so why wud I spect this yar ta be eny difrunt?

Dear Margie,

My neighbor recently got a burglar alarm at her house as well as her business and for the first few days she and her family kept the police hopping by setting the alarm off themselves. Do you have an alarm at your house?

Sweetie Pie, yu better kno I do! I’ve got lots uv purdy thangs at my house whut I wanna keep til I’m redy ta dispose uv myself. Coarse, my alarm comes in the form uv a territorial dog whut don’t lack ta see nosey strangers comin a round, and double barrel shot gun whut don’t lack ta miss eny nosey stangers whut might be comin a round.

Hey I got a real scare tuther day but it wudn’t at my house. I’z in a store down town jest a shoppin ta beet the band, and this here jasper walked in with a shotgun an demandid all uv the muny frum the cash drawer. Well that thare wimpy feller whut wuz mindin the counter started shakin lack a leef and he put the muny in a bag fer the guy, after all he wuz waving that shotgun a round lack a flag in a stiff breze. Well the robber wuz jest a bout ta walk out when he seed a bottle uv Scotch on the shelf behind the counter an he desided that he wanted it tu. So, he told the cashier to put it in the bag. Well that thare wimpy the cashier jest bowed ret up and refused. He sayd, “No, cuz I don’t baleve ye’re over 21.” That thare robber spent a few minutes tryin ta convence the guy that he wuz over 21 and finely tuk his drivers liesens out uv his wallet and give it to the clerk. The clerk looked it over and agreed that the man was in fact over 21, then he sayd, “Ta keep me frum getting in truble fer letting yu have this here licker, I’m a gonna hafta make a copy uv yer liesens ta keep on file. The robber musta wanted that Scotch real bad cuz he agred and stood thare whilst the cashier went ta the machine and made a copy. Az soon az the cashier handed the liesens back ta the feller he ran frum the store with his loot. The cashier jest picked up the phone, called the police, and gave them the name and address of the robber that he got off the liesens. They arrested the robber tu hours later. That thare feller shorely wun the Stupid Prize uv the day.

Dear Margie,

My daughter just gave birth to her second child, a boy, and the older child, a three-year-old girl, is having jealousy issues since her mom came home from the hospital with the new baby. Do you know of a good way to help us with this problem?

Land a Goshen, Honey, thay’s always wayz ta handle a jellus youngun. My sugjestshun is ta get the little fillie involved with takin care uv her little bruther and do a lotta braggin on her bout whut a good little helper she iz. Most younguns jest want sum atenshun. That brung a story frum way back yunder ta my mind. Jest after me and Ole Earl furst got hitched, we lived baside a cuple whut wuz bout ta have thair second youngun. Well, the daddy wuz at work one nite and thay’z this here storm a comin. The mother wuz home alone with thair 4-yar-old and power went out jest bout the time the mother went inta labor. She’z a screamin and a cryin in pain but she finally got the youngun ta realize that the baby wuz comin and the needed her to call fer sum help. Well thay’z only wun paramedic available ta respond ta the call. When he got thare the house was pitch dark so the paramedic asked little Salley Jane, the 4-yar old girl to hold a flashlight high over her mammy so’s he cud see whilst he get the baby out uv her belly. Well, Salley Jane did jest az she’z axed. The mammy pushed and the paramedic pulled and after a little while, Jesse Roy wuz bornd. The paramedic lifted him up by his little feet and spanked him on the bottom an Jesse Roy started screamin. The paramedic then thanked Salley Jane fer her help and axed the wide-eyed 4-yar-old whut she thot bout whut she’d jest seed. Ret kwik lack Salley Jane sayd, “He shudn’t a crawlt up in there in the furst place… Smack hiz butt again!”

Well, I spect I better skedaddle fer now. Y’all have a good ole Alabamer day and come on back next week, ye heer!