Mountain Valley News

Hey Y’all! Well, in the past tu weekz we’ve had rain, sunshin, rain, sno, rain, wind, rain, and then sum mor rain. I spect we’re gettin jest a little spec uv whut Noee and his younguns felt whilst thay’z on that thare big boat way back yunder. But az the preecher sayd, lass Sundee, the Big Guy Upstairs knos we’re a gonna be a needin all that thare rain er he wudn’t be a sendin it.

I calt up good ole Podunk High tuther day cuz I’z a needin sum proof that I’d gradyated frum skool and this here is whut I got.

“Hello Thare! Yu’ve reeched the autamated anserin survice uv yer school. In order fer us ta assist yu in connectin ta the rite staff member, please listen ta all yer opshuns afore makin a selectshun:”

“Ta lie bout why yer youngun iz absent – Press 1”

“Ta make excuses fer why yer younguns didn’t do thair work- Press 2”

“Ta complain bout whut we do – Press 3”

“Ta cus at a staff member – Press 4

“Ta ax why yu didn’t get informashun whut wuz alreedy put in yer newsletter and several flyers whut wuz mailed tu ye – Press 5”

“Ifn ye want us ta raise yer youngun fer ye – Press 6”

“Ifn ye want ta reach out and tech, slap, or hit sumbudy – Press 7”

“Ta request anuther teecher fer the third time this yar- Press 8”

“Ta complain bout bus transportashun – Press 9”

“Ta complain about skool lunches – Press 0”

“Ifn ye realize this here iz the real world and yer younguns must be accountable and responsible fer thair own behavior, class work, homework, and that it’z not the teachers’ fault fer yer younguns’ lack of effort: Hang up and have a nice day!”

Well, after all that, I didn’t kno whut ta do. So I jest hung up and had a nice day.

Well, I spect I better skedaddle fer now. Y’all have a good ole Alabamer day and come on back next week, ye heer!