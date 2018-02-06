Mountain Valley News

Hey Y’all! Well I fount out yet agan that life seems ta tech us sum reely valuble lessuns frum time ta time, and I lernt a nuther wun resently. Whut I lernt wuz…afore ye get in the share, alwayz spred a towl in the floor ta step out on. Now I’z alredy feelin a little down and out tuther day and I got outta the share all wet and slippery and az soon az perfectly manicured fut tuched the cold lanoleum it slid ta kingdom come and I busted it on the bathroom floor. Well, I guess yu kan spect that didn’t set well with me nary a bit. I let out a few werds whut wudn’t be best ta say in Sunday skool and layd thare a huffin and a puffin and a sputterin til I cud get my barins a bout me agen. Then when I finly got up…after bustin it a cuple more timez along the way, I’z not only down and out, but ever bone and musel I had wuz throbin ta beet the band. Well, I knod Earl wuz thare in the house wachin sumpthin on TV, but I reely didn’t thank he’z a lisnin ta whut I’z a sayin jest tu myself, cuz even after all that camoshun he didn’t say nary a werd. Truth be knon, I’z jest mad at myself fer fallin and az I’z dryin myself off and checkin ta be shore I wudn’t bleedin no whare I sayd, “Margie, yu gotta start takin better care of yerself…whoever wuz posed ta been doin it haz done a crappy job.” When I finally got dried off I dropped the towl and WOAH!!! Jest let me say I have a new dislike fer full length mirrors in bathrooms. I sayd, “Wait a minute, that can’t be me, I’m a much younger woman!” Then I sayd, “Ifn my body wuz a car I’d trade it in fer a newer model. Every time I cough, sneeze, or sputter, my radiator leaks and my exhaust backfires.” I stood thare fer a minute and then I yelled in the livin room whare Earl wuz, I sayd, “Earl, I feel horrible and I look old, fat, and ugly. I really need you to pay me a compliment, bout now.” Without even hafin ta thank bout that thang he sayd, “Honey, yer eyesight is darn near perfect.” Well, I’ll jest say that’z how the fight started.

Dear Margie,

I received a visit recently from a group of folks that wanted to enlighten me about Jesus and heaven. I’ve been going to church all my life and I met Jesus when I was just a child, but I never know exactly what to say to those folks when they come to my door. What do you do?

Well Sugar Plum, I jest tell em lack it iz. “Me and the Big Guy Upstairs er on a furst name basis, and I alredy kno a hole heep a bout heaven.” The last wuns whut come ta my door I tolt em that I had a cuple uv frends down at the café whut thay needed ta go talk tu real bad and thay’z ready ta hit the road in jest a jiffy. Well I knod Ole Earl wuz down thare tu so I picked up the phone and gived him a holler ta be lookin fer em, he’z prolly bout ta see a real show. Well, I’z spectin Earl ta tell Billy Bob and Rufus whut wuz bout ta happen, but he desided he’d jest wait and let the chips fall whare thay may. Earl sayd that in jest a few minutes after I called this here preacher walked inta a bar…I mean the café, and sayd to the first feller he seed, “Da yu wanna go ta heaven?” The feller sayd, “I do.” So the preacher sayd, “Leave this bar ret now!” Ole Pervis Sugarbaker jumped up and ran ret out. Th preacher walked up tu a second feller and axed, “Da yu wanna got ta heaven?” The feller sayd, certainly.” The preacher sayd, “Then leave this den of Satan!” Clevon McDoogle left hiz food and drank ret thare on the table and ran out the door. Then the preacher walked up ta the table whare Earl, Billy Bob Foster and Rufus Huckleberry wuz sittin and axed, “Da yu wanna go ta heaven?” Billy Bob and Rufus both sayd, “No, I don’t.” The preacher looked ret at em and axed, “Yu mean ta tell me that yu don’t wanna go ta heaven when ye die?” Billy Bob smiled and sayd, “Oh, when I die. Shore. I thot yu wuz gettin up a group ta go ret now.”

Dear Margie,

My husband and I were riding with our friends Bill and Jane the other night and I really don’t know how in the world she can ride with him all the time. I was a nervous wreck. I was very proud when we got to the restaurant. My husband is not much better either. Does Earl ever scare you with his driving?

Oh Sweetie Pie, I’m glad yu axed. Earl’z a purdy good driver…coarse he thanks real good. I jest set back and let him handle it most uv the time. But I lernt a long time ago that ridin with Pappy Mountain wuz the best way in the world ta get close ta the Big Guy Upstairs, but one morning Pappy Mountain fixed Mammy Mountain real good. Mammy Mountain wuz makin breakfast fer the family and Pappy Mountain busted inta the kitchen. “Careful,” he sayd. “CAREFUL! Put in sum mor butter! Oh my Goodness! Ye’re cookin tu many at onst. TU MANY! Turn em! TURN EM NOW! We need mor butter. Oh my GOD! WHARE are we gonna to get MOR BUTTER? Thay’re gonna STICK! Careful. CAREFUL! I sayd be CAREFUL! Yu NEVER lisen ta me when ye’re cookin! Never! Turn em! Hurry up! Er you CRAZY? Have yu LOST yer mind? Don’t forget to salt em. Yu kno yu alwayz ferget ta salt em. Use the salt. USE THE SALT! THE SALT!” Well Mammy Mountain stared at him fer a minute er tu then axed, “Whut in the world iz rong with yu? Yu thank I don’t kno how ta fry a cuple uv eggs?” Pappy Mountain jest smiled and calmly replied, “Oh, I jest wanted ta sho ye whut it feels lack when I’m a drivin.” After that Mammy Mountain jest closed her eyes and prayed when thay’z goin somewhare in the car.

Well, I gotta skedaddle fer now. Y’all have a good Alabama day and come on back next week, ye heer!