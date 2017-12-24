Margie Mountain’s ‘Twuz The Nigh Afore Crismas

Hey Y’all! I shore nuff hope everbudy out thare haz a good Crismas and a prosprus Nu Yar. I’m a tellin ye ret now 2017 haz slid on by lack a hippo on a sheet uv ice. I jest hope it won’t end with a bang lack the hippo on ice wud.

Hey cents this here is ret afore Crismas, I thot ye mite lack ta heer the tale that my Dear Ole Pappy used to tell us ever Crismas Eve.

‘Twuz the night afore Crismas an all thru the trailer, not a critter was stirrin’ ‘ceptin a redneck named Taylor. His furst name wuz Bubba, Joe wuz the middle, and a-runnin’ down his chin wuz a trickle uv spittle. Hiz sokz, wuz a hangin by the chimley with care, So’s thare wuz shore nuff a foul stench in the air.

Then Bubba got scared an he rousted the boyz, thare was Rufus, 12; Jim Bob was 11; Dud goin’ on 10; Otis was 7. John, George, and Chucky wuz 5,4, and 3: but the twins wuz both girls, so thay jest let them be.

Thay jumped in thair overalls, no need fer a shurt, throwed a hat on thair heads, then turnt with a jerk. Thay run to the gun rack whut hung on the wall. Whare thare wuz 17 shotguns; an thay grabbed em all.

Bubba sayd to the young’uns, “Now hesh up ya’ll! The last thang we wanna do iz wake up yer Maw.” Ye see, Maw was expectin an needed her sleep, so thay slipped out the door without makin a peep.

Thay all looked around, and then they all spit. The young’uns asked Bubba, “Paw, whut iz it?” Bubba jest stared; cuz he cudn’t say a word. It wuz jest lack all uv them stories he’d heard.

Santy Claus wuz on the roof, by golly an darn tootin’, but the boys didn’t know it; thay’z a bout to start shootin’! Thay all aimed their guns and neerly made a mastake, that wud have resulted in sum venison steak. Bubba hollered out to em, “Don’t shoot, him boyz! That’s Santy Claus an he’s brought us a bag full uv toyz.”

The dogz wuz a-barkin’ an a-raisin’ sum cain, so Bubba whistled, and shouted, an called em by name. “Down, Spot! Shut up Bullet! Be Quiet, Pete and Roscoe! Git, Turnip and Tater and Sam and Bosco!” “Git down frum that porch! Git offn that wall! Quit shakin the trailer, er yu’ll make Santy fall!” But the dogz kep on a-barkin’ thay jest wudn’t shut up, an thay trampled poor Pete who wuz only a pup.

Santy opened hiz bag, an thru out sum toyz, Bubba got most, but left a few for the boyz. Since the guns had been dropped he just might not die. Ye kan shore bet Ole Santy let out a big sigh. He jumped in his slay, tolt his reindeer ta hurry. Cuz when the trailer started wobblin an Santy started to worry.

Just as the reindeer got up in the air, the trailer collapsed, but Bubba didn’t care.

He’z busy lookin’ at all his new toyz, then a thot hit him, an he sayd ta the boyz: “Go check on yer Maw, an make shore she’z all rite, that roof fallin’ on her cud a hurt jest a mite.”

But Maw was OK, an the girlz wuz tu. Thay fixed up the trailer; and it looked good az new. An az for Bubba, he lacked Ole St. Nick, but Santy thot Bubba wuz a pure-in-tee hick! Bubba had a nice Crismas, an the boyz did, tu.

And the Taylors all wish A Merry Christmas ta yu!

Well, I gotta skedaddle fer now. I hope ye have the best darn Crismas ye ever seed. Y’all come on back next week, ye hear!