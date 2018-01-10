Mountain Valley News

There had been a mix-up on delivery and the customer had not gotten their recliner. This was around 13 years ago and I was the operation manager at Rhodes furniture in Montgomery. It was Christmas Eve and the recliner was to be a Christmas present for a soldier-and-dad who was coming home from Iraq.

We closed early for the holiday and I put the recliner in my pickup and delivered it to Auburn. My pickup was a 1972 extended cab, the first year for that design, and my brother-in-law had restored it then sold it to me. But I did not know the fuel gauge was inaccurate.

On the way back, about a mile past the Tuskegee exit, I ran out of gas. I walked back to the exit and bought a fuel jug and gas at the convenience store. As I walked back onto the interstate, a car slowed down and pulled over. I thought they were stopping to help, but an older gentleman got out of the car and raised the hood.

I walked back to see if I could assist, but I could not ascertain the problem. The man was originally from Iran, a retired math teacher from Atlanta, and had his five year old son with him, who had a learning disability. The man’s wife, also a retired math teacher, was still in Atlanta. They had bought a house in Prattville just above Montgomery to live out their retirement. He had purchased the car just before driving it to Alabama.

It was getting dark and the man was terrified at the thought of being stranded with his son. I told him I would come back for them and drive them home to Prattville, but the man pleaded to let them walk with me, so I agreed. “You see that little white dot on the horizon?” I asked. “That’s my truck.”

So the three of us walked to my truck where I added the gas and we drove on. I stopped at the next exit to fill up. Of course the man offered to pay but I refused. I took them to their new house and dropped them off. “Hol Dolphus [SP],” I said as they got out. It was one of the few phrases in Persian I could remember. The man smiled and repeated the phrase in English. “Yes, go with God.”

As I drove back to Montgomery, it all made sense. I knew now that’s why I ran out of gas at that particular time and at that particular place. And a kindred math spirit to boot. If the true meaning of Christmas is giving, then that was a perfect Christmas Eve.