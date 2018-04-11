Mountain Valley News

I have many fishing memories from when I was a kid, but none stand out like this one day when I was 12 years old. I had gone fishing with my dad, Travis Wooten, and my uncle, Alden (Cotton) Wooten. Our favorite spot was a place we simply called The Barges.

Before they started construction on the never-used nuclear power plant and they closed off that area, The Barges was a place in Hollywood, AL, a sort of peninsula with the main channel on one side and the backwaters on the other. Two retired barges lined the channel side, stationary and filled with sand. People loved to fish right off the side of those huge barges.

I was fishing in the main channel beside one of the barges when I noticed my line was very tight. I tried to pull it but it wouldn’t budge. Assuming my hook was caught on something, I walked down the bank to pull it from another angel. But it kept pulling back. Soon the fight was on and I reeled in a five-pound flathead catfish.

The day got better. I decided to walk over to the backwater and try my luck with some of those large bass that were breaking the water as the surface became still in the late afternoon hours. Having only earthworms, I couldn’t tease one of those game fish, but then I noticed a huge fin sticking out of the shallow water about 40 feet down the bank.

I wasn’t sure what it was, but I cast my bait in that direction. The best I can tell is that I must have thrown it right in its mouth, because the reel never stopped. The line kept whizzing out as the fish swam back toward the deep water. I started reeling it back in, and my little Zebco 202 was straining and the drag was whining. But I finally pulled an eight-pound channel catfish onto the land. I was shaking all over.

My day was still not over. Before we left I hooked another huge catfish, but when I brought it in, everybody, including me, was shocked. It was almost like the time when Bart Simson caught the three-eyed fish by the nuclear power plant. Only this was before that show existed, and even before our power plant existed. But there it was; a four-pound scaly catfish. I didn’t even know there were catfish with scales.

What a day. Let me add that my dad and uncle didn’t catch a thing. But here it is 40 years later and that day still remains one of my favorite memories. Boy, I should get out more.