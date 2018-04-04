Mountain Valley News

Here’s a crazy memory that sticks in my mind. I was 12, which means my dad would have been 42, and we were at a farmer’s market selling a truckload of Silver Queen corn. Dad was talking with two older farmers who appeared to be in their 70s.

The conversation they were having, one a lot of people have, and one I’ve written about here from time-to-time, was about the proverbial good old days. “When I was a young man,” one of the fellows said, “I could work one day and make enough money to buy a brand new pair of overalls.”

“And how long did you have to work back then?” my dad asked, never being one to simply agree with someone else. “Sunup to sundown,” the farmer proudly exclaimed. “Well today,” Dad replied, “most people only have to work eight hours a day and make enough to buy two pair of overalls.”

The old men looked at my dad like he was crazy. They stood for several seconds with blank expressions until walking off to find someone who could better understand their logic.

I am guilty of this. I use the phrase “back in my day” often, and always to show how much better things were. Why do we do this? It is simple prejudice — mine is better than yours, or do our brains instinctively hold on to only the good memories, making us believe those days were better than they actually were?

I hear friends say, “When I was a kid, I played outside all day long.” Of course we did because it was much hotter in the house. We knock children today for their hobbies, but trust me, if I had grown up with central air, internet, big screen TV, and awesome video games, I’m sure my answer would have been different when my cousins called wanting to play Hide-and-Seek.

Most folks my age miss their first car, that 1970-something gas-guzzler, but don’t realize how much they really prefer the newer, more economical, more technological, safer models of today. We complain about not finding anything good to watch with our 200-channel programming as if 40 years ago our three channels somehow provided the perfect shows all day long.

Sure society has changed and children today don’t act like they did when I was a kid, but that’s inevitable. Every generation since this country was founded has witnessed that. But if I’m honest, I can admit that life today is much easier than it was when I was a kid. So have heart. As Billy Joel said, “The good old day weren’t always good, and tomorrow ain’t as bad as it seems.”