Mountain Valley News

When people visit the Depot Museum, I give them a brief history of Fort Payne, explaining that it was the iron ore and coal mines that brought a lot of people here in the 1890s. I always see the curiosity in their eyes and some even ask about the coal mines.

I know what they’re thinking, so I usually add that the coal mines in this area were not like the ones in West Virginia or other parts of the world. Here the coal was shallow enough that they could simply dig down to it, leaving huge open areas in the ground, or as we called them – swimming holes.

It made me remember something I had forgotten. When I was about ten years old a man in a suit visited our little house on the backroads of Blake. He was a representative for a huge coal company and he was there with a deal, an offer to buy the mineral rights to my parents’ property.

A lot of you may remember when they did this. It was a roll of the dice basically for the coal company. They paid you one payment, which gave them permission to come onto your property and drill to test for coal. If no coal was found, you kept the money. But if they found enough of it, it belonged to them and they could come in and mine for it.

Since it was all mineral rights you were selling, if they found anything like coal, silver, gold, or uranium, it belonged to them and you would never make another penny. In other words, if they paid you $500 and your property was sitting on $100 million of gold, congratulations, you were now the biggest fool on the mountain.

I watched my dad closely as the man laid out the sales pitch, my dad’s dark eyes peering suspiciously out from under his thick black brows. I knew this fellow was up against a shrew negotiator and would certainly go away empty handed. As soon as his spiel was complete, my dad leaned toward him and in a stern voice said, “Where do I sign?”

The man filled out a check for us on the spot and everyone seemed happy. A few months later the equipment came rolling in to test the ground. One hole they drilled was right beside our house, and the other was way back in the woods. Each turned up only a few inches of coal and wasn’t worth the expenses to mine.

I’m pretty sure dad breathed a sigh of relief when coal wasn’t found. In fact, he probably laughed all the way to the bank.