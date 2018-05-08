Mountain Valley News

I’ve been called a lot of things, most not suitable to print in the newspaper, but “Jack of all Trades” is one I’ve been labeled often. And I kind of like that one. Our upcoming event for the Depot has given me a chance to show them off.

It’s the 3rd Annual Depot Museum Gala/Silent Art Auction (Shameless plug) scheduled for this Saturday evening (May 5) at the Coal & Iron Building in Fort Payne. We will have an art show of about 16 local artists, incredible food, cash bar, and a live comedy show.

Since this is to raise money for the museum, I first had to exercise my salesmanship to try to get local businesses to sponsor us. The last two years the museum has had three sponsors. So far this year I’ve gotten 15. Jimmy Hart is not the Mouth of the South, Neal Wooten is.

I am also the organizer of the event, so my planning skills came in very handy. I have everything worked out right down to where every artist and bowl of homemade banana pudding will go.

I will also be one of the artists. I have created several oil and acrylic paintings over the years and even had some sold in art galleries. I don’t get to do it as much as I would like, but occasionally I toss some paint at a canvas, and sometimes it sticks.

And let’s not forget the comedy show. I have been performing standup since 1987. We will also have Sean Lynch back, a NYC comic and regular on MTV. Sean is great. Some of you might have caught him several years ago at the Pickin’ Post when it was still located in Sylvania.

Oh, and the food they’ll have. And let’s face it; that’s my real strength. I’m quite certain I can out eat just about anybody who shows up. I’m not sure exactly what all we will have, but I do know there will be an entire table of just desserts.

This brings us to the most important thing at the Gala – the cash bar. It’s still odd to me that alcohol is sold in Fort Payne. I can’t get over it. Every time I go into a Dollar General here in town and see a cooler full of beer, I feel like I’m in an episode of the Twilight Zone. But rest assured, when I’m not selling, organizing, arting, or telling jokes, you’re gonna find me at the food table or cash bar,

I grew up here hearing “There’s nothing to do around here.” Well, here’s something. This promises to be an awesome night, so come check it out.