Mountain Valley News

I recently had dinner with an old friend from high school who had graduated a year ahead of me. During our meal she said something that made me smile. “I wasn’t Mr. Popularity like you were.”

I’ve heard or read similar comments from other old school chums, but nothing could be further from the truth. I was not one of the popular kids in school; I was just one of the loudest. I was the poor pig farmer wearing thrift-store clothes, or worse, hand-me-downs from two older sisters, who spent more time in the principal’s office than possibly every other student combined.

Going to a small school like Sylvania, everyone knew everyone of course, but I did not travel in the popular circle. I didn’t travel in any circles. Luckily I was a chubby kid and hence could kind of make my own circle.

It wasn’t until my senior year that any of this changed at all. Being pretty good at football got me noticed by the teachers who loved the gridiron, and securing a spot on the math team got me noticed by the rest.

I remember one Monday morning, as we all still in homeroom, an announcement came over the speakers: “Congratulations to Neal Wooten for winning first place in the Austin High School math tournament this weekend.” Every head in the class turned and looked at me with eyes opened wide. I could tell what most were thinking: That Neal?

At lunch that same day, our vice principal, Barnett Wilson, motioned for me to come and sit beside him on the edge of the stage, which was at one end of the lunchroom. “Neal,” he asked, “was that you they were talking about this morning?”

Needless to say he was shocked. He, along with most of my teachers, had never heard me count past three before, that being the number of times I usually got whacked with their paddles on each disciplinary event we shared. So who knew I could actually solve advanced mathematical equations?

Nothing really changed as far as my classmates went. They’re a great bunch of folks and we were all good friends then and still are to this day. But from that moment on there was a change in the way the faculty looked at me, an air of respect I had never experienced. And I must admit I liked it a lot.

Luckily I’m still one of the loudest and have tried to accomplish as much as I could in life. But if you want to remember me as a popular kid in school, please feel free. It’s not accurate of course, but I really don’t mind at all.