Mountain Valley News

One of the great things about working at the Fort Payne Depot Museum is the opportunity it provides in learning about local history. Of course we have plenty of exhibits from yesteryear, but folks are constantly bringing in old artifacts and newspaper clippings.

Last week a fellow brought in two newspapers from the 1940s. One had a story with no picture about the 4th of July celebration at the town of Sylvania in 1947, letting readers know that the Silver Comet train would be there.

Another paper had a more complete story about this Silver Comet along with a picture. When I saw the picture, I immediately looked on the wall of my office where a long, framed painting had been hanging since I began working there. I never knew the painting represented a real train, but it was definitely the same train in the newspaper.

I learned that the Silver Comet was a small gas-powered train with four cars that traveled around a real track, which had to be set up each time it was used. It would hold up to 30 kids and was a popular attraction in and around Fort Payne at all kinds of public events for nearly a decade. Wow! I never knew this.

The man who painted the picture was the same man who constructed the train, a machinist by the name of Elbert Hansard. When I read that name, a light went off above my head. Actually, 201 light bulbs went off as I recognized the name from another newspaper clipping that was currently lying on my desk.

Mr. Hansard’s company, Hansard Welding & Machine Shop, constructed the huge star that shines above Lookout Mountain during the holidays. When finished, it was 20 feet across, set atop a pole 50 feet high, weighed 1000 pounds, and utilized 201 seven-and-a-half watt bulbs.

That star has always been looking over the valley as long as I can remember. In fact, it’s been there since 18 years before I was born. I love these old articles. But the story didn’t say at whose house the star was erected, so I don’t know if it was at Mr. Hansard’s home or not. Perhaps some of you know.

One of my favorite things to point out to visitors to the museum is the picture of the old DeKalb Hotel, which was located right across from the city park. I explain that it was built in 1890, had 125 rooms, wall-to-wall carpeting, electricity, and running water. I also point out the fountain in the picture and explain that it’s the same fountain bubbling away in the park today.

Have you been to the Depot lately?