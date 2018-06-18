Mountain Valley News

Admittedly, when I was a kid I had a very pronounced Southern dialect. And not just Southern, but Sand Mountain Southern, which means it wasn’t just the accent, but it was filled with those colorful country words and phrases.

It was so bad, in fact, that when I first began college at Auburn University, people couldn’t understand me. Heck, they even got my name wrong. Instead of hearing “Neal Wooten,” they heard “Leo Whitten.”

My dialogue was probably as rich in hillbilly verbiage as any good old boy or girl who rolled off that mountain. But there was one difference – I did not speak slowly. Not even close. From first grade through 12th, teachers often called on me to read aloud in class, and as soon as I began, my classmates started yelling. “Slow down!” I didn’t even know I was going fast.

When I had been performing standup comedy for only a few months, I met one of the biggest comics on the circuit. His name was Ollie Joe Prater and he was also literally the biggest, weighing more than 400 pounds. He looked like Charlie Daniels with his hat and beard, only much larger.

Knowing I was new to comedy, Ollie Joe offered to watch my show and provide feedback. He was the first comedian, and really the only one, to offer help to a struggling newbie. After my set he called me back to his table, peered out from under his cowboy hat, and yelled, “Slow down!” Gee, where have I heard that before?

After I had been working the comedy scene for six months, it was time to make my first demo tape. Mr. Niblett, my old science teacher, was kind enough to do the filming. When I finally watched myself on tape, all I could think was one thing — Slow Down! I finally heard what everyone else was hearing.

So I began concentrating on speaking slower, and I actually still do that to this day. Saturday morning I gave a presentation to the Etowah County Genealogy Society and made sure to speak as slow as I could. It probably still came out faster than normal people, but folks were able to understand me.

And it’s not just when I give speeches; it’s in everyday conversations. Whether I’m greeting visitors at the Depot Museum, or speaking with authors on the telephone, I still have to focus on slowing down.

So if you see me out and about in town or on the mountain and we talk for a spell, and you leave thinking I was talking a mile-a-minute, know that I was still talking much slower than what comes natural to me.