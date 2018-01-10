Mountain Valley News

It’s New Year’s and that means it’s time once again for us to make those resolutions and stick with them for at least three days before giving up. Gym memberships will increase by 1000% during January, and cigarette sales will plummet. It’s really amazing how resolutions affect the economy.

It’s a tradition that goes all the way back to the Babylonians who promised at the beginning of each year to return the items they borrowed and to pay off their debts. Romans continued the practice making promises to Janus, the god whom the month of January is named, to be better citizens of Rome, and knights from the medieval era took the Peacock Vow to promise to remain chivalrous during the new year to come.

It really gained momentum in the United States after the Great Depression ended when more people could concentrate on things other than finding work and food and it kept gaining in popularity as time went on. Today it’s estimated that almost half of adults in this country make a New Year’s resolution.

There are of course many reoccurring promises that people make at the beginning of each year, like giving up smoking, working harder, working less, reading more, going to church more often, getting put of debt, and cussing less to name a few. But the number one resolution is always to lose weight.

There’s something about human nature that makes us need a point of reference or incentive to begin a weight-loss program, like a birthday or anniversary, or an upcoming reunion. But even then it has to be the beginning of something else, which is why the beginning of the year is perfect. Like Charles Barkley said, “You can’t start a diet on a Wednesday; that’s just stupid.”

After Thanksgiving meals and Christmas dinners, we’re all ready to eat a little less anyway, or at least our bodies are begging us to eat less for a while. And if you think about it, there’s no real danger until Easter when we gorge out once again. That gives us three full months to try to stick with it.

So if that’s your resolution, 2018 is perfect for you. Mark your calendars and get ready to make a change for the better. The first day falls on a Monday, so that means it’s the start of the week. Perfect. Of course it’s the first of January so it’s the start of the month. Perfect. And it’s going to be the first of 2018, and that’s the start of the year. Perfect.

I think even Charles Barkley will agree that’s the best day to begin, so good luck.