Mountain Valley News

Where did the years go? I can still remember having to set the clock on my parents’ VCR. Now I’m the one who doesn’t know how things work. Now it’s my nephews and nieces having to do technical things for me.

I was watching boxing a few nights ago and it dawned on me that I didn’t know one single fighter. I didn’t know any of them on the undercard or the two in the main event. I guess I was still expecting to see Roberto Duran or at least Oscar De La Hoya or Prince Naseem. And boy, what I wouldn’t give to see another Ward vs. Gatti match.

Speaking of Oscar, I watched the Oscars and only knew the older actors. Two of the nominees for best actor, Timothy Chalarnet and Daniel Kaluuya, I never heard of. When I’m trying to tell my brother about a newer actor, I can’t even remember their names and say things like, “You know; that guy who was in the new Clash of the Titans.”

And forget about musicians. If they came after Brittany Spears and that crazy girl who used to be Hanna Montana, I am clueless. I don’t know the singers; I don’t know the music, and I don’t know the lyrics. But when it comes to music, just drop me off at the 70s. I’ll take the Eagles and CCR any day.

And if you want a good laugh, I still have a VCR hooked up to one of my televisions. If someone wants to buy me Singing in the Rain and The African Queen on DVD, then I’ll finally do away with that. And yes, if you’re wondering, my VCR flashes 12:00 because I don’t remember how to set the time anymore.

Heck, even when I signed online this morning the top five stories were confusing. The trending stories of the day were about Drew Doughty, John Prine, Nicolle Rochelle, Lute Olson, and Jenna Dewan. As I read over the list, I realized I didn’t know who any of those people were.

I still have a land line at home and still use a desktop computer. People keep telling me to get a smart phone and I can do everything with that, but I’m from the proverbial old school and believe the time-tested adage – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Besides, just because the phone is smart doesn’t mean I am.

Just put me out to pasture with the rest of the bulls past their prime. I’m just an old dog who can’t learn new tricks. But at least I can still make canine and bovine jokes. Those never get old.