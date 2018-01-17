Mountain Valley News

My mom called me at the Depot Friday to ask if I wanted her to pick up some lottery tickets for me. She buys tickets every Wednesday and Saturday, but only calls me when the jackpot gets very high, which is the case now with the Powerball being approximately 570 million. I guess Mom can’t stand the thought of me not taking a chance on a jackpot that high.

But that’s the mentality of a lot of people. Here’s a conversation I overheard years ago:

Woman: “You going to buy lottery tickets this week?”

Man: “What’s it up to?”

Woman: “Seven million.”

Man: “Nah, it ain’t worth my time.”

What’s it take, about 30 minutes to drive to the state line from here? I’m not sure where else you can make seven million dollars for thirty minutes of work, but this is always the case because as the jackpot gets higher, more people buy a ticket. I guess a few million dollars isn’t worth it. Seriously, how can you live off that piddly amount?

But I hardly ever buy tickets no matter the numbers. In fact, I’ve probably bought lottery tickets less than ten times in my life. Years ago Mom received a joke via email and had to forward it to me. “This is you,” she said. The joke went:

A man prays to God: “God, let me win the lottery this week.” He doesn’t win. The next week he prays again. “God, please, I need the money. Let me win the lottery.” He doesn’t win. The next week he’s desperate. “God, please, I lost my job and can’t afford to feed my family. Please let me win the lottery.” Finally, in a loud booming voice, God answers. “At least meet me halfway and buy a ticket.”

This time I did tell Mom to pick me up ten tickets. By the time this article runs, I’m sure everyone will know that I did win it all. Right now I’m probably trying to decide whether to take it in a lump sum or in payments. I’ll likely go right out and buy a new pair of shoes and a whole case of potted meat. You can’t hide money.

It really makes you wonder what you would do with that much cash. When the jackpot gets this high, the media runs those horror stories about past winners who found themselves destitute in only a few years. That would be me. I’d start out thinking I would make a few safe investments and put the rest in the bank. Then in a month I’d be like, “You want how much for the Golden Gate Bridge? Awesome. Will you take a check?”