Mountain Valley News

I was working at the Depot Museum Friday watching the snow come down when they announced that the Fort Payne parade, which had been scheduled for that evening, had been canceled due to the weather. It reminded me of how much I enjoy parades. It also reminded me that I haven’t been to one in 31 years.

I never went to a parade in the ten years I lived in Milwaukee, or the 17 years I lived in Montgomery, or the years I went to college. That means the last parade I saw was the Fort Payne parade when I was 19 years old. I remember going that year because Cindy Sexton from Channel 3 News was going to be in it.

I was a huge fan and had my camera ready. But I missed her going by. She was in a Jeep with Alisha Ames, another female newscaster back then, and I ran after them like a stalker yelling and snapping pictures. I still have the photo of them looking back laughing.

But what’s not to love about a parade? The coming together of a community. The camaraderie of fellow townsfolk. Beautiful ladies riding atop flashy convertibles. I think my favorite thing was the Shriners riding around in circles in their Go-karts. Of course that could just be because they threw out free candy. That’s still something I appreciate people doing.

The horse-drawn carriages were pretty awesome too. You always knew the horses could not make it all the way through the parade without dropping some chips. I think that’s why the parade coordinators always put the marching bands behind the carriages because the band members are so focused on their music, they can’t keep an eye out for those piles.

And of course leading the bands were the majorettes. Oh my. Whoever first came up with the idea of having beautiful women wearing skimpy glittering outfits while twirling metal rods is my hero. Forget what I said about the Shriners; the majorettes were my favorites. If only those spinning batons could disperse free candy, it would be a perfect world.

Let’s not forget the floats. The volunteers who work countless hours building those incredibly creative designs surely do not get enough credit. Imagine putting in that much work for something to look good for one day. That reminds me, my family Christmas is at my house this year and I have to get back to cleaning.

I hope you all enjoy the holidays as much as I do. So get out with the family and watch the parade on the mountain or in the valley and grab me some candy.