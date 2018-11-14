They say you never forget your first, and I guess that applies to everything. I remember the first time I tried to smoke. I was five years old and had gotten one of Dad’s Camel cigarettes, lit it, and inhaled like I had seen him do. This might also be my first case of projectile vomiting. Note: It was also my last cigarette.

I remember my first root beer. I had ridden with Mom to town to go to Bargain Town USA there on 3rd Street where Dollar General is. I was about six years old. She bought me a root beer that came in a brown bottle, which resembled a real beer bottle. When I took my first sip, I was astonished that something like that could exist.

When I was seven, I experienced my first highlight-worthy baseball play. The coach put me in left field for the last inning. We had a one-run lead and our opponents had two outs and the bases loaded. A short fly ball was hit in my direction. As I ran toward it, I tripped and fell. When I got up, everyone was cheering. I looked around for the ball and found it in my glove.

I remember the first time I saw the movie Jaws, which was when I was 12 years old and I watched it at the theater. When I tried to sleep that night, every time I would begin to drift off, my bed started moving like the swells of the ocean and I could hear that stupid theme music. I don’t think I would even swim in the creek for about a year after that.

When I was 13 I took the money I had made over the summer working on a Coca-Cola truck and bought my first real motorcycle: a 1972 Yamaha Enduro 175. Man I loved that bike. It was on/off road with knobby tires like a dirt bike but with a headlight and blinkers so you could drive in on the highway. I drove that thing everywhere.

The first car I ever bought was when I was 16 and had worked all summer knitting socks at Coopers Hosiery Mill. It was a 1974 Monte Carlo. It was silver with a half red Landau top, velour buckets seats, and sporty mags. I’d trade any vehicle I’ve even owned to have that car again.

If you thought this was going to be about girls, I will say my first crush was Sherry Turner. I was in the first grade and she was in high school. Not sure why that never worked out. As far as my first true love – well, I’m still waiting.