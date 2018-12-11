Superstitious Much

By Neal Wooten

We like to think we’re not very superstitious, but I think deep down all of are to some degree. It’s ingrained in our brains starting with our first birthday when we’re old enough to blow out the candles. After all, if we blow them all out in one breath, our wish will be granted.

How many of you have made a wish on the first star of the evening, or a falling star, picked a four-leaf clover, rubbed a rabbit’s foot, hung a horseshoe, or tossed a coin into a fountain? How many won’t pick up a coin if it’s not head’s up?

A few days ago at the Depot a friend was helping us trim the Christmas tree. He handed me his open pocket knife to hold. When I handed it back to him, the blade was still open. When asked why I didn’t close it, without even thinking I blurted out, “Because I didn’t open it.” I was taught as a kid that was bad luck and have never questioned it.

Bad luck superstitions probably outnumber good luck. To this day I still won’t step on a crack as I’m walking down a sidewalk because I don’t won’t to be responsible for breaking my mother’s back. I refrain from walking under ladders, try never to spill salt, hope a black cat doesn’t cross my path, and I’m very careful not to break a mirror. I never rock an empty rocking chair and I don’t run with scissors. Okay, I don’t run these days at all.

The superstition regarding Friday the 13th, or the number 13 in general, reaches far beyond individuals. Over 80% of high-rises have no 13th floor, nor to most hospitals and hotels. Most airports are sans a 13th gate and airplanes have no 13th aisle. Italy has omitted 13 from their national lottery and in Florence the house between 12 and 14 is addressed as 12 ½.

And let’s not forget superstitious itches. If just about any part of your body itches or burns, it means something. If your right ear itches, someone is speaking well of you. The opposite if it’s your left ear. Right eye itching means a birth in the family, left eye means a death. If your nose itches, it means you will soon be kissed by a fool. My ex-wife’s nose must have itched something terrible. And a sudden chill means someone just walked across your grave.

It might not be scientific but why take chances? I’ll just continue the way I was brought up, which mean I won’t put my ball cap on the bedpost at night, and I’ll always spit on a new bat for luck.