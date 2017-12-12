Turning Winter Again BY Margie Mountain

Hey Y’all! Well shore az snuff makez fer good dippin it’z dun went ahead on and turnt winner agen. My ole bonez ain’t zackly lackin it nun, but it’z a fact ifn we’re a gonna get ta Chrismas we gotta brave the cold wether.

Hey I got some more funny talez ta tell ye. Ole Earl and hiz frend Bubba Ray went a fishin tuther mornin and thay came back with a whopper uv a fish tale. This here is how it went (accordin ta Earl mind ye, cuz Bubba Ray iz fameus fer tellin sum whoppers). Anyhow, Bubba Ray and Earl wuz fishin and hafin sum purdy good luck, septin ader a while thay ran outta worms. Then, Bubba Ray seed a cottonmouth with hiz lips rapt round a big ole toed frog. Well, Bubby Ray sayd, “Hey Earl, did ye kno that frogz iz good bass bait.” He pointed at the wun hangin out of the snake’z mouth and sayd, “Whut ye thank?”

Well, Earl sayd he knod the snake cudn’t bite em with that thare frog in hiz mouth, so he grabbed him ret bahind the head, stolt the frog ret outta hiz mouth, and put it in Bubba Ray’s bait bucket. After that thay’z faced with the dilemma uv how ta turn loose uv that thare snake without gettin bit. Well, Bubby Ray fetched hiz bottle of whiskey whut he alwayz haz within a arm’z reech and pored a little bit ret in that snake’z mouth. Well the snake’z eyes rolled back in hiz head and he went limp. After that, Earl knod he cud let him go, so he dropped him inta the lake. Bubby Ray went back ta fishin usin the frog whut thay’d jest confisgated, but in a few minutes he felt a nudge on hiz bear foot. When he looked down it wuz that thare same snake with two more frogs in hiz mouth. Now ain’t that a knee slapper?

Here’z a nuthern fer ye. Yesterdy I’z in the store buyin a big ole bag uv Dog Chow fer Cooter (my sweet little dog) and Rex the wonder dog (Earl’z big ole mongrel). I’z jest a bout ta check out when this here genus gal bahind me axed ifn I had a dog. What’d she thank I had, an elephant? Anyhow, I had sum time ta kill so, I desided that I’d have a little fun. I sayd, “No, I don’t have a dog, I’m startin the Dog Food Diet again. Altho I probably shudn’t, cuz last time I woke up in the hospital, in intensive care, with tubes comin out uv jest bout everwhare thare wuz fer sumpthin ta come out, and I had IVs in both arms. But I’d lost 50 pounds afore I come tu.”

Well, ye jest gotta kno that by that time everbudy in the line had thair earz perked up and thay’z hangin on ever word.

Then I tolt the gal, “It’z the perfect diet and the way that it workz iz that ye load yer pockets with Dog Chow nuggets and ever time you feel hungry ye eat one or two. The Dog Food is nutrishunally complete, so I’m a gonna try the diet again and see ifn I kan lose 50 more pounds. Well the ole gal wuz horrified, she asked, “Did ye end up in intensive care cuz the dog food poisoned ye?” So I tolt her, “No, I stepped offn a curb to sniff an Irish Setter and a car hit uv us both.” I thot the guy bahind her was gonna have a heart attack, he’z laffin sa hard! Well…I’ll jest say the manager won’t let me shop there anymore, so I gotta find sum whares else ta get Cooter and Rex’z dog food frum now on.

This here wun iz a whodathunkit. Me and Earl’z frend Orville fount out he’z gonna inherit a fortune when hiz sickly pappy died, and he desided he needed a woman to njoy it with him. So, wun nite Orville went tu a singles bar whare he spotted the mostest butaful gal he’d ever seed. Orville sayd that her natural beuty jest tuk hiz breath away. Well, he worked up hiz nerve with a few drankz and then walked ret up tu her and sayd, “I may look like jest a ordinary feller, but in jest a week or tu, my pappy will die, and I’ll inherit 20 million dollars.”

That thare gal wuz so impressed she went ret home with him that evenin. Three days later she bacome Orvill’z stepmother.

Well, I gotta skedaddle fer now. Y’all have a good ole cold blustry day and come on back next week, ye heer!