Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

The 2018 All-State Baseball rosters have been released, and three players from DeKalb County have been chosen to be on the roster.

The first player is Zack Allen. Zack played third base for the Plainview Bears last season, and he also batted in the leadoff spot for them. He was selected as the Class 3A All-State First Team third baseman.

The next two athletes were Fyffe’s Brant Rowell and Seth Benefield. Brant was selected to the Class 2A All-State First Team as an outfielder, while Seth was selected to the Class 2A All-State Second Team as a pitcher.

The Ider Hornets also had a player make the roster. Chase Townson was selected as a Class 2A Honorable Mention for outfield.

Congratulations to these four guys on making the All-State Rosters for their classifications!