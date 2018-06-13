Mountain Valley News

The Rainsville Crushers All Star Team won the BPA 8U All Star State Championship in Boaz on Saturday, June 2nd.. Good work boys!

Picutred are: Back Row (L to R): Coaches Aaron Jackson , Chase Johnson, Dex Campbell, and Dustin Goodwin

Middle Row (L to R): James Terrell, John Higdon, Israel Johnson, Lane Vinson, Tucker Taylor, Will Jackson, and Jacobys Guthrie,

Front Row (L to R): Levi Wilkerson, Hayden Subias, Bane Graham, Colt Goodwin, and Whit Goodwin,