Mountain Valley News

    Rainsville Crushers BPA 8U All Star State Champs

    Rainsville Crushers BPA 8U All Star State Champs

    The Rainsville Crushers All Star Team won the BPA 8U All Star State Championship in Boaz on Saturday, June 2nd.. Good work boys!

    Picutred are:  Back Row (L to R): Coaches Aaron Jackson , Chase Johnson, Dex Campbell, and Dustin Goodwin
    Middle Row (L to R): James Terrell, John Higdon, Israel Johnson, Lane Vinson, Tucker Taylor, Will Jackson, and Jacobys Guthrie,
    Front Row (L to R): Levi Wilkerson, Hayden Subias, Bane Graham, Colt Goodwin, and Whit Goodwin,

