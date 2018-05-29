Mountain Valley News

By Sherri Blevins

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Rainsville Freedom Run 10K and 5K. This event has grown tremendously over the last nine years bringing hundreds of people to the Rainsville area for a day of friendly competition and community spirit. Not only has this event brought many visitors to our area, it has also raised several thousand dollars for local charities. Jerry Clifton, director of this event, stated that he has watched the race grow from a small town event into a regional event known as one of the best 5 and 10K races in the South. That statement will be true of this year’s race too.

The race will take place on June 16 at 8:00 A.M. at Broadway Baptist Church located in Rainsville, Alabama across from Hardee’s. Clifton stated, “We have already signed up approximately 800 racers. Our goal is 1000. We encourage everyone to please come and walk the 5K to support our local community along with many various charities. There will be approximately $6000.00 worth of door prizes given away.” To be eligible for a door prize, simply register and attend the event. In addition to door prizes, monetary awards will be given for winners in various age divisions totalling $10,000.

The charities that will benefit from the event include the following: The Summit, Running for Uganda, On My Own 2 Feet, Running For Joy, Kids Bolt, Turning Point Pregnancy Center, DeKalb County Animal Shelter, Safe Haven No Kill Animal Shelter. Clifton wanted to thank all the volunteers(100+), sponsors, and participants in advance for making this event such a huge success.

Registration forms are available at various businesses including First State Bank, The Carpet Center, Body Vision, and other area gyms. Online registration is also available at rainsvillefreedomfest.raceonline.com. If you register before June 1, the cost is $30.00. After that date, the cost will be $35.00.