Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Sports

    All-DeKalb County Boys Basketball Roster

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on All-DeKalb County Boys Basketball Roster

    The recent roster for the All-DeKalb County Boys basketball has been announced. Plainview led the pack with six players on the roster, and the MVP was also a Plainview star.
    The following players were selected to the All-County team:
    Isaac Jones, Collinsville
    Kaleb Jones, Collinsville
    Blake Bouldin, Crossville
    Chase Adams, Fyffe
    Parker Godwin, Fyffe
    Brody Henderson, Geraldine
    Thomas Willoughby, Geraldine
    Bo York, Ider
    MVP- Jeffery Armstrong, Plainview
    Clay Cooper, Plainview
    Bailey Dukes, Plainview
    Caden Millican, Plainview
    Koby Tinker, Plainview
    Cade Willingham, Plainview
    Grant Atchley, Sylvania
    Jarred Higgins, Sylvania
    Each of these players excelled on the court this season for their school. Congratulations to all who were selected to the All-DeKalb County Team!

    Tagged:

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like