Mountain Valley News

All-DeKalb County Boys Basketball Roster
The recent roster for the All-DeKalb County Boys basketball has been announced. Plainview led the pack with six players on the roster, and the MVP was also a Plainview star.
The following players were selected to the All-County team:
Isaac Jones, Collinsville
Kaleb Jones, Collinsville
Blake Bouldin, Crossville
Chase Adams, Fyffe
Parker Godwin, Fyffe
Brody Henderson, Geraldine
Thomas Willoughby, Geraldine
Bo York, Ider
MVP- Jeffery Armstrong, Plainview
Clay Cooper, Plainview
Bailey Dukes, Plainview
Caden Millican, Plainview
Koby Tinker, Plainview
Cade Willingham, Plainview
Grant Atchley, Sylvania
Jarred Higgins, Sylvania
Each of these players excelled on the court this season for their school. Congratulations to all who were selected to the All-DeKalb County Team!