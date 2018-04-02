Mountain Valley News

The recent roster for the All-DeKalb County Boys basketball has been announced. Plainview led the pack with six players on the roster, and the MVP was also a Plainview star.

The following players were selected to the All-County team:

Isaac Jones, Collinsville

Kaleb Jones, Collinsville

Blake Bouldin, Crossville

Chase Adams, Fyffe

Parker Godwin, Fyffe

Brody Henderson, Geraldine

Thomas Willoughby, Geraldine

Bo York, Ider

MVP- Jeffery Armstrong, Plainview

Clay Cooper, Plainview

Bailey Dukes, Plainview

Caden Millican, Plainview

Koby Tinker, Plainview

Cade Willingham, Plainview

Grant Atchley, Sylvania

Jarred Higgins, Sylvania

Each of these players excelled on the court this season for their school. Congratulations to all who were selected to the All-DeKalb County Team!