Battle Of Skirum Creek

By Jordan Wilks

Zero week has finally come with three regular season games kicking off this week, starting with the Plainview Bears versus the Collinsville Panthers on Thursday at Collinsville. Then, on Friday, Fort Payne will travel to Pell City for their first regular season game.

The last game of the week takes place on Saturday, but it’s more than just a regular season game. Crossville will host Geraldine in one of the largest rivalries in the state of Alabama. 2018 marks these two teams’ 92nd year of facing each other on the field.

Geraldine and Crossville first began their rivalry in 1926 when Crossville established their football team. The Geraldine Bulldogs defeated the Lions 35-14 last year in their final regular season game. A year prior to that, Crossville took the win at 41-21.

Crossville will look to their leadership under their new head coach, Dusty Darnell, to pull off a win over Geraldine, but Geraldine has experience on their side under head coach, Brad Waldrop.