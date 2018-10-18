Bears Are 2018 Superbowl Champs

The Jackson-Dekalb Youth Football League crowned the undefeated 1st-2nd Grade Plainview Bears 2018 Super Bowl Champs Saturday after the Bears defeated the Ider Hornets 27-14.

First row (L to R): Rylan Baugh, Tucker Young, Tidus Holloway, Greyson Gilbert, Benjamin Smith, Easton Bain, Kayden Killian, Nathaniel Westmoreland.

Second row (L to R): Braxton Lands, Dawson Williams, Tripp Ledbetter, Levi Coots, Braedyn Meaker,

Major Ledbetter, Gideon Noojin.

Back Row (L to R): Coaches Daniel Williams, Jeffrey Bain, Head Coach Blake Holloway, Nick Ledbetter.