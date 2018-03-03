Mountain Valley News

By: Will Jacobs

On Tuesday, February 27th the Plainview Bears faced off against the Piedmont Bulldogs in the Class 3A Northeast Regional Finals. A win for Plainview would send them to the 3A State Semi-Finals in Birmingham.

Plainview got off to an early 5-0 lead with baskets from Caden Millican and Bailey Dukes. Piedmont, however, came back and tied the game up at 7. A basket by Jeffery Armstrong kicked off a 15-3 run for the Bears. At the end of the first quarter, Plainview led 22-10.

In the second quarter Plainview’s offense continued to hit shot after shot. Piedmont cut the lead to eleven twice in the quarter, but the Bears quickly gained back the points that they had given up. At halftime, the Bears led 42-20.

The story of the second half for Plainview was their defense. Piedmont was only able to cut the lead to sixteen points in the half, and Plainview answered back for every point that was given up. Plainview clinched their second 3A Northeast Regional Championship by defeating Piedmont 64-36.

Caden Millican, Jeffery Armstrong, and Cade Willingham were the key players for the Bears. Millican led the team in scoring with 15 points, while Armstrong followed with 14 points, and Willingham scored 9 points. Willingham led the team in total rebounds with 9 rebounds.

The Bears will play at Hillcrest-Evergreen at 2:15pm on Friday, March 2nd.