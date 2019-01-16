Bison Burn Red Devils At The Foul Line

By: Nick Hall

North Sand Mountain escaped Fyffe last Tuesday with a win thanks to a pair of free throws in the final seconds. After playing neck and neck through the opening period, the Bison took control, outscoring Fyffe 22-11 in the third period to take a 37-25 lead into halftime. The Red Devils held their own in the third but couldn’t chip into the Bison’s lead. NSM entered the fourth with a 14-point advantage. However, the Red Devil offense caught fire late, rattling off 29 points to take a late lead. The Bison had one more possession, and Hunter Vest made it count. The senior guard drove hard to the basket and drew a whistle with 4.8 seconds left to play. Vest sank both shots giving the Bison back a one-point lead. Fyffe got off one more desperation shot which was deflected to protect the win for the Bison. Vest led the Bison in scoring with 24 points followed by Russ Marr with 18 and Isaiah Mateo with 10. Austin Buster led the Red Devils with 24 followed by Parker Godwin with 21 and Brody Dalton with 10. Tucker Goolesby led off the boards with 12 rebounds for Fyffe.