Bison Swat The Hornets

By Staff Writer

The Ider Horents started the game with a sting, but the Bison swatted them down.

The Hornets got on the board first as senior tailback, Jacob Higdon, scored from 5-yards out to give Ider the lead 7-0. NSM answered on a Landon Green 60-yard pass to Austin Hill as the Bison took the lead 8-7 after the 2-point conversion. The Hornets drove down the field to regain the lead on a 9-yard touchdown run from quarterback, Seth Hawkins, to put Ider up 14-8. The Bison wasted no time as Hill returned the kickoff 30 yards. From there, Green hit Zac Boston on a slant that he took 60-yards for the score to give NSM the lead 16-14 after the 2-point play. Ider turned the ball over on a fumble, and NSM drove 30-yards that was capped off with a 12-yard run from Richie Marlborough to extend the lead to 24-14. NSM’s Damon Gentle picked off an Ider pass to give the Bison good field position. Green connected with Boston for a 43-yard touchdown as the Bison jumped out to a 30-14 lead. Ider battled back, and cut into the lead on a Justin Wood 9-yard touchdown run to make the score 30-20. With not a lot of time left before the half, Green drove the Bison down the field as he connected with Hill for 16-yards. On the next play, Green found Hill for a 36-yard touchdown as NSM took a 38-20 halftime lead.

The third quarter was all NSM as they scored on a 76-yard kickoff return from Hill for the score and a 44-20 lead. The Bison defense got a quick 3 and out to give the ball back to Green and Company. This time Green handed the ball to Marlborough who raced 43-yards for the score as the Bison extended the lead to 51-20. NSM kicked off to Ider and Derek Bearden stripped the ball from the Ider kick returner and ran 15 yards to give the Bison a commanding 57-20 lead with just under 10 minutes to play in the third quarter. The Bison added a late touchdown on a 15 play 86-yard drive to give them a 64-20 win over the Ider Hornets.

Austin Hill led the way for the Bison with 246 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. Jacob Higdon led Ider with 105 yards and a touchdown.

Ider will travel to Cedar Bluff on Friday night. NSM will host the # 1 ranked Fyff Red Devils on Friday night.