Bulldogs Maul Indians

By: Nick Hall

The Geraldine Bulldogs moved to 3-0 in Class 3A, Region 7 play and 4-1 overall by rolling over the New Hope Indians 47-14 Friday night. Geraldine dominated the first three quarters of play before Coach Brad Waldrop called off the big Dogs to give his bench some valuable game experience.

Chase Kermondy led the Bulldogs’ rushing attack with 134 yards on nine carries and three touchdowns. Andrew Hall carried the ball seven times for 43 yards and two touchdowns while Anthony Baldwin followed up with 41 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. DJ Graham completed 4-of-9 passing attempts for 99 yards, including a 63-yard scoring strike to Jackson Beardon.

Beardon and Kermondy led the Bulldogs’ defensive effort with eight tackles each. Beardon also forced one fumble while Austin Hall and Caleb Benefield recovered one fumble each. The Bulldogs take a break from Region 7 play this week as they visit the 5A Sardis Lions whose record stands at 2-2.