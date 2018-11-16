Bulldogs Put Bite On Bison

By: Nick Hall

The Ranburne Bulldogs played keep away against the North Sand Mountain Bison Friday night and it worked, eliminating NSM in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Bulldogs dominated time of possession and kept the prolific Bison offense sidelined much of the night. NSM jumped out to a 6-point lead on a 53-yard touchdown run by Austin Hill. The Bulldogs’ Christian Smith had touchdown runs of 4 and 53 yards to put Ranburne up 13-6 midway of the third quarter. Landon Green connected with Hill on a 14-yard scoring strike late in the third. The 2-point conversion failed, and the Bison took a 1-point deficit into halftime. Ranburne struck fast in the third quarter, with an 11-play drive that ended with a 1-yard scoring run by Gunner Hollis to stretch the Bulldogs’ lead to 20-12. Minutes later, Jack Burson capped off an 8-play drive to put the Bulldogs up 26-12. Ranburne tacked on one more touchdown run, this time by quarterback Josh Ralston, to stretch the Bulldogs’ lead to 32-12 early in the fourth quarter. NSM hit back with a 6-yard scoring strike from Green to Zac Boston to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 14. Then Ranburne put together a clock killing drive that ended with no points but took over six valuable minutes off the clock. The Bison were able to score once more in the final 1:41 on a 35-yard touchdown throw from Green to Hill, but time was not on the Bison’s side and the game ended 32-24. Green finished the night 16-of-28 passing for 199 yards and three touchdowns.