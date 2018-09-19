Bulldogs Put Bite On Lions

By: Nick Hall

The Geraldine Bulldogs made short work of the Brindlee Mountain Lions Friday night, jumping out to a 36-0 lead in the first quarter. In a game that saw the Bulldogs do all their damage on the ground, pretty much everyone but the water boy rushed for a touchdown. The Lions were out-gunned and out-manned as the Bulldogs scored on their first four plays from scrimmage. This would be the theme of the night as Coach Brad Waldrop’s Bulldogs never put the ball in the air. By halftime, Austin King, Andrew Hall, Jamison Rowell, Chase Kermondy and Sebastian Totherow each had one carry for a touchdown. P.J. Watts took two carries to score while Kyle Thackerson returned a punt 28 yards to get his touchdown and a 49-0 lead.

The second half saw no score change as many younger players got to see action and get valuable game experience. Anthony Baldwin carried the ball 12 times for 56 yards while Omar Herrera had four rushes for 5 yards. Totherow lead the Bulldog defense with nine tackles. Brandon East recovered a fumble while Baldwin grabbed an interception. Geraldine (3-1, 0-2) will travel to New Hope Friday night for their next Region 7 contest.