Bum Week #10

Were has time gone. We ere in the last week uf the regular season. Hits the end uf the road fer sum uf the teams and others will be movin on to the first round uf the playoffs next week. Lets talk bout last weeks games. Head uf the Valley took one on the chin as Coosa River Christian won 71-14. The Wal-Drop Dogs waz in a barn burner wiff the Slyvaney Rams az the Dogs held on to a 21-20 win ater the Rams whent fer 2 and the win. Cross-the Ville whent down to the South Side and got whooped 54-21. Erine’s Bunch welcomed Cedar on the Bluf to town. Erine’s Bunch wanted to win one fer the coach! And they did as they beat the Bluff 31-0. Hope Coach is feelin better! We miss seein you on the sideline!!! Ida traveled down to the Red Bunch. Hit waz just like ever other game they play. They WIN!Devils 54-0. The Eagles uf Pisgey traveled down to face the Bares. Hit waz a heck uf a game. Bares whent fer 2 and didn’t get hit. Pisgey wins 18-17. Hit had been 30 yeers since the Eagles had won over the Bares!!! Northly Sandy Mountain traveled down to a Section uf Alabama to play in the rain. Hit slowed down the Herd sum, but not enough as Northly Sandy Mountain won 26-8. Fort uf Pain held on to beat Cull-Man 37-22. Not Re Dame beat sunk Navy 44-22. Clem’ Son ran wild over the St. uf Florida 59-10. The St. uf Miss. beat Texas in the AM 28-13. Georgie beat Floridy 36-17.

Well on to thiz weeks picks. The Red Bunch headed up to Slyvaney fer a big match-up. Slyvaney iz playin sum good football right now. Hits gonna be Anderson vs Anderson. Bum thanks hits gonna be PayTon Anderson who gets the job dun fer the Devils. Red Bunch win 41-14. Cross-the Ville travels up to face off wiff the Bares. The Lions have been playin big boy ball in 5A. Hits a different game in 5A. Bares comin off a tuff loss to the Eagles. Bum thanks hit will be Cross-the Ville in a squeaker 21-17. Spring time in the Garden head to to Ida. Ida would like to smell the roses in there last game uf the yeer. Hit wont be to purdy fer Ida in the Garden az the Garden win 38-21. Piemont travels to Wal-Drop Dogs. Dogs dun wrapped up the region. They would like to see how they match up wiff a playoff contender. Hit wont be a purdy match. Piedmont wins 31-17. Fort uf Pain travels to G&W Carver. Fort uf Pain will carve out a win 31-28. Pisgey travels to Northly Sandy Mountain fer a rival game. Pisgey comin off big win over the Bares. Hit wont be a big win fer them this week az Northly Sandy Mountain wins 31-14. A Section uf Alabama headed up the road to the Woods&ville. Look fer the Lions to take them to the woodshed az they win 27-14. The State uf Penn goes to Michigun. Michigun wins 28-21. Miss our I goin to sunny Floridy. Hit wont be much uf a vacation fer Miss our I az Floridy win 27-21. Texas in the AM goin to the planes. Awburn needs a win fer the Gus Bus. Bum saz they get hit wiff a24-21 win. Bammer goin down to the Byu to face LS&U. LS&U playin purty good football. Problem is Bammer is play real good football. Bammer win 41-21.

Well hits been a fun yeer. I no sum uf u will be putin up the pads fer the yeer. Hope you have a great rest uf the yeer. We plan to be here next week fer the first round uf the playoffs. Hit is geetin fun aint hit. Make sure you save me a spot by the Fence!!!! See you next week!!!!