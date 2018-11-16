Bum’s Pickin’

Well I didn’t finish were I wanted to be fer the yeer but hit was close. Me and ole Tricky Nicky tied fer 2nd. Tricky Nicky said hit wunt fair cause he started pickin later in the season. All I can say iz you just need to man-up. Big Fob, Hampton Inn Sam the Bam and Munk the Skunk all tied fer 1st. Just one pick over us. They waz lucky cause the Guru wuz makin a comeback. They decided not to go fer nother week cause they noed that the Guru about to make his move. Margie, Brandon and The Duke all wuz last. But you no the sayin if you aint first you last!!!!

The first round uf the playoffs waz exciting. The Red Bunch uf Fyffe put a ole fashion hickory whoopin on Clev & land 63-0. Erine’s Boyz got the win over West of the Brook Christain 35-21. Heard that Coach wuz in the pressbox fer the game. Glad he is doin better. Pisghey couldn’t get to the Mid uf the Field az they lost 32-14. Wal-drop Dogs drained the Holly Pond uf a 29-14 win. The Bares lost to Full a Ton Dale 37-6. And Fort uf Pain got lost in the Garden uf Dale 21-14.

This week we got three teams playin in the 2nd round. Fiffe haz to travel to Cold bert County. That aint no fun place to play, just ask the Bares! Bum thinks the Red Bunch will pull hit out 28-17. The Wal-Drop Dogs will be hostin Randoff County. Randoff iz a good team. Played in the state championship last yeer. Bum thanks hit will be a long night fer the Wal-Drop Dogs 28-10. Last we got Erine’s Boyz travel to Alice in wonder Ville. Hit wont be no fairytale fer the Panther az Alice in wonder Ville win 27-17.

Hit haz been a fun yeer. I hope all uf the local teams get a win this week. This will rap hit up fer me this yeer. Hits time fer ole Bum to hibernate fer the winter. Wont be long for I am plantin a garden. Then I no football iz just round the corner. Hope you have a warm winter and I pray I will get to be ba here fer nother yeer uf football in 2019. Thank you fer your support and remember to alls save me a spot by the fence!!!!!!!