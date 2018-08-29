Bum’s Pickin’ Week 1

Don’t no about younis, but I aint a fan uf weak 0. How can you play on a week hit aint even reel. But sum how they did. Well hits time fer the ole Guru to make his picks. Sam the Bam won the pickin last yeer but hit wuz all luck. Aint gonna happen this yeer. We gonna talk a little about aint even reel weak first.

The Bares uf Painview traveled down to meet up wiff Erine’s Boyz. Tuff night fer the Bares az they lost the running back the first series uf the game. Hit whent down hill from there! Ka-Leb Jones scrambled around fer over 100 yards az the Panthers beat the Bares 13-0.

Fort uf Pain whent down to Pell in the City and lost a hartbreaker 21-17.

Wal-Drops Dogs put a good whumpin on there rival, Cross-the-Ville 28-7. Better watch out fer the Dogs!

Northly Sandy Mountain whent up the hiway to Dade County Gerogie. Them Bisons stampeded Dade County 41-13.

Corner uf the Stone played there first ever feetball game on Friday night. Hits feetball like you aint never seed. 6 men feetball. Bum aint never seed anythang like hit. Hit waz fun to watch az the Corner uf the Stone jumped out to a 18-0 lead fore losing 40-18 to Chil-in-the-air Ton.

This hear weak is when feetball realy starts hits called weak 1.

Head uf the Valley will travel down to Alabama School uf the Deaf. The Head uf the Valley got a new Tiger Trainer in Coach Heath Vincent. Bum thanks Coach Vincent had trained the Tigers and they will be ready to get out uf the cage and get first victory 21-7.

Erine’s Boyz climb the mountain to Cross-the Ville. Aint never seen a Panther whup a Lion. But if you go down to Cross-the Ville hats what youre gonna sea! Bum saz Panthers get a big win 34-7.

Holly around the Pond travels to Ida. Bum thanks this will be a close one wiff Ida swarmin the Pond and get a win at home 14-7.

Sar-Dus be coming to Slyvana Ram Tuff Nation. Them Rams lost sum uf there Dodge Rams up front but Bum saz Sar-Dus be headin home wiff a loss az Rams win 31-14.

Wal-Drops Dogs be headin to Fife. Bum thanks thisun will be the game uf the weak. Look fer the Dogs to hang tuff in the first half afore the Red Bunch rolls to a 31-17 win.

The Bares travel up North uf Jackson. The Bares ur beat up from the Panthers last weak. North uf Jackson haz got one uf the bestest teams theyve had in yeers. Bum thanks hit might be a long night fer the Bares az North uf the Jackson wins 35-14.

Hits Top Kat night fer Fort uf Pain az they travel over to Scotty-Boro. Fort uf Pain had a good battle last weak. Bum thanks hit will help them get a win this weak 28-17 to be the Top Kat!

New Hope be headed to A Section uf Alabama. Coach Luke and A Section started the turn round last yeer. Bum saz looke fer A Section uf Alabama to send New Hope home wiff no hope 28-0.

Woods- Ville will make there way to to Pisgey to take on the Eagles. Hit could be a new day fer them Eagles az they gottem a Pruitt runin the show. Member whin Cooter Pruitt was winnin big in Pisgey! Bum saz look fer the Eagles to chop down the Woods-ville 21-17.

Talking about the Pruitts, Tennessee dun whint and gottem a Pruitt in Jeremy. Hits gonna be a rebuildin yeer foer the Vols but Bum thanks they could sur-prise some folks this yeer. They open up wiff a good West uf Virginia team. West uf got a good Quarter back. Bum saz look fer a good showin from Tennessee but West uf Virginia wins 24-21.

Awburn will face off wiff Washington.(Not DC). Awburn haz got sum good players comin back. But Washington does to. Thisun could be a slobber nocker with Washington gettin the win 34-31.

Bammer is goin to Disney World. No not cause the won the National Championship last yeer. They be headed to play Lullyville. Lullyville could have sum race horses but hits gonna take more than that to beat the Tide. Bum saz Bammer rides there own horses to victory 31-17.

Well hit is finalee here. Feetball is back and so is the Pickin Guru BUM!!!! Make sure to save me a spot by the fence.