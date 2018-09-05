Bum’s Pickin’ Week 2

Whelp first week uf football is in the books. Hit wuz a crazy week. The Head uf the Valley under Tiger Trainer got a big win 26-0. Erine’s bunch whent up the mountain and put an ole fashion whupping on the Lions uf Cross-the –Ville 47-14. Holly in the Pond stop the sting uf the Hornets 36-13. Ram nation was stopped by convoie uf Lions from Sar-dus 27-3. The ole Ball Coach and the Red Bunch just picked up were they left off fer the past 100 yeers as they tamed the Wal-drop Dogs 41-7. North uf Jackson rambled fer a 48-0 win over the Bares. Fort uf Pain lost the Top Kitty Trophy to Scotty-Boro and the a Section uf Alabama won 25-12 over No Hope. Little Pruitt got his first win wiff the Eagles uf Pisgey 50-28. What a week!!! The New man Brandon “Cat” Freeman came out on top wiff a 10-2 record. Beganners Luck!!!! Big Fob, Jordy and Guest picker Jonathon Phillips whent 9-3. Me, Monk the Skunk, Ole Margie , Sam the Bam and Chris Hampton Inn whent 8-4 fer the week. Bailey the Duke waz 6-6 on the week. I whent and got me sum STP oil so this week and will be a well oiled machine as I pick!!!

The Painview Bares will load up the bus and head out on the road fer another tuff game wiff the Wal-Drop Dogs. This iz when hit starts to count, region play. Bum looks fer a close one here wiff the Bares pull out a squeaker 17-14.

Fort uf Pain be hosting them Aggies of Prince Albertville! Coach “Cooter” Dale Pruitt got him a purtty good football team. Fort uf Pain needs fer Pin in the Holster to have u big game ifin they want to get the victory. Bum thanks hit will be Prince Albertville wiff the win 28-17.

The Red Bunch uf Fife will travel over to a Section uf Alabama to face a improved Lion team. Coach Luke Powell doin a Great Job wiff the Lions but hits gonna be a tuff road this week playing the Ole Ball Coach. Bum looks fer hit to be close fer a while but the Ole Ball Coach and the Red bunch ware down the Lions and get a 38-20 win.

Head uf the Valley be hostin Decatur Heritage. Aint got no idey what Heritage means but they aint gonna have any this week. Head uf the Valley gets there 2nd win 28-7.

Cross-the Ville will welcome Etty-Wall to Lion Country. Etty-Wall will welcome themselves to a romp 54-7 over the Lions.

Sandy Rock goes from one mountain to the the nother to play an Ida Hornets. Thisun could be a barnburner. Bum thanks Sandy Rock hangs on fer a 21-17 win.

Slyvany goes down the road to Susan More or Less. Bum thanks hit will be less fer the the Rams and More fer Susan More. Susan More wins 24-14.

Erine’s Bunch head up to Northly Sandy Mountain for the Game Uf the WEEK! This right here gonna be a Slobber nocker. In a close one Bum sees Erine’s Bunch winning 24-21.

Pisgey will travel over to Brin and Lee Mountain. Pisgey will travel home from Brin and Lee Mountain wiff a 41-7 win.

Awburn be hosting the Bama State. Don’t matter if the Governor and the hole state bunch play, Awburn wins 52-3

Read the above! Don’t matter if Arkansas State government plays, Bammer wins 52-3!

Tenysee hosts East uf Tenysee. Bum sazs East uf Tenysee needs to get some help from West uf Tenysee. Coach Jeremy Pruitt and Tenysee win 41-10.

Well football is in the Air. Aint nothing like hit. Me and ole Ethal done cannin sup. Im settin back and injoyin the harvest uf fall and watch me sum football. Make sure to save me a spot by the fence!!!