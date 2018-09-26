Bum’s Pickin’ Week 5

Hot Diggidie Dog the Guru is just gettin warmed up. Only missed one pick this week. Only one pick out uf taking the lead. Chris the Hampton Inn whent 12-0, just a lucky pic. Hes just one out uf frist. Ole Tricky Nicky was 12-0 and in the lead by 1. Hit wont last long. Rest uf that bunch picking cant even pick there nose!!!!

Ethal decided she wants to learn sum football terms. She said why would a coach put 8 men in a box, don’t you need them to be able to see what the other teams is doin. Ethal could not believe when she heard them talk about a bootleg, She thought that hit was illegal to bootleg, specialy hat a ballgame. Then she said what was even worse is when hit is a naked bootleg, youngin don’t need to see such hat a game. She said they was running out uf the gun. Ethal said I don’t no bout running out uf the gun, but I sure would be runnin from hit. That bout all I can stand fer this week, I have sum more fer next week! Now on wiff the sports!

The Head uf the Valley lost to Gayle & Ville 26-13. The Bares wuz in a Old fashion head nocker just like I said they would be, az they pulled out a win 7-3. The Schrolls uf Alexandria beat Cross –the- Ville 66-14. Erine’s Boyz got back on the winnin track wiff a 50-20 win over Ida Hornets. The Wald-Drop Dogs showed No Hope fer New Hope wiff a 47-14 win! The Red Bunch uf Fife scored so much in the first quarter they had to replace the lights in the scoreboard. The ole ball coach took out the starters cause hit is expensive to replace those bulbs! Red Bunch beats As-Bury 55-0. A Section uf Alabama lost to Cedar on the Bluff 40-7. Pisgey ran into a purty good football team in BoAz. BoAZ wins 35-14. Northly Sandy Mountain kicked Sandy Rock out uf the sand box wiff a 48-0 win! Clay and Dirt County Christian spoiled Corner uf the Stone’s Homecoming 59-13. Awburn beat We Ar Kansas 34-3 and Bammer Beat Texas AM 45-23.

This Week Head uf the Valley will be hosting Ida. Thisun should be a good game . Both teams only got one win each. Bum thanks hit will be a close one wiff Ida getting the win 28-24.

Sylvania comin off a tuff loss to the Bares. Northly Sandy Mountain comin off a big win. Bum sayz hit wil be a happy day at Northly Sandy Mountain az they win 31-14 over the Dodge Rams.

Cross-the-Ville will travel down across to Spring-Ville. Bum thanks Spring-Ville will wash away Cross-the-ville 28-17.

Wal-Drop Dogs head down the road to Sardus. This game gonnin be a Slobber Knocker. In a close one Wal-Drop Dogs get the win 24-21.

The Red Bunch travels up 75 and then down 35 to face the Bares. Bares comin off first victory uf the yeer. The Red Bunch doin what they always do. In the upset uf the yeer, Bares win 22-21. (Ethal said ifin I didn’t pick the Bares she was goin make me clean the toilets again. She is a 6th Grade graduwit uf Painview!)

Eddy-Wal facin off wiff the Fort uf Pain Cats. I wanted to pick Fort uf Pain, but I got word that Coach Todd Phillips liked us piciking against Fort uf Pain! So I am pickin Eddy-Wal 28-17.

Pisgey headed to A Section uf Alabama. Pisgey lost there first one last Friday. Bun sayz they wont lose there second this week. Pisgey win 28-14.

Tennessee headed to Georgie fer an SEC match. Hit wont be much uf a match

South uf Carolina headed to Kentuckie fer a big game. Kentuckie undefeated. Bum thanks they will still be undefeated ater Saturday. Kentuckie win 24-21.

The State uf Ohio plays the State uf Penn. This one gonnin be fun! Bum sayz the State uf Ohio beats the State uf Penn 31-21.

Stan&Ford travels to the Golden Dome to face Not’re Dame. Bum thanks hit will be the luck uf the Arish! Not’re Dame wins 31-27.

Well I am feeling good bout were I am in the pickins. The Guru is lookin good. I m gonnin sit down wiff Ethal and try to explain sum uf these here football terms. She aint got a clue what a football even looks like! Better go, if Ethal reads this you may not need to save me a pla fce by the fence!!!