Bum’s Pickin’ Week 8

Hit wuz a tuff week fer sum uf the pickers. Hit wuz a good week fer the Guru. I whent 10-2. I tied fer the best record fer the week wiff Monk the Skunk, Ole Margie, Sam the Bam and Big Fob. Just 2 back from taking over the led fer the yeer. Hit wont be long now till the Guru be sittin hat the top look down hat the rest. Ole Tricky Nick wuz 9-3, hit will be downhill fer him!!! Chris Hampton Inn fell of the band wagon, he be sangin the blues!!! Brandon “Cat” Freeman, Bailey the Duke anit even in the runnin any more. And does a Drug Dealer from Slyvaney Drug Store thank he can out pick the Guru. Rodney you just need to stick to selling drugs!!!!

The Head uf the Valley has hit on sum hard times. Coach Vincent will change the culchur up there hat the Head but hit aint gonna happen this yeer. Raggy Land put a whuppin on the Tigers 47-6. New Hope whent up to Slyvaney thankin they might get a win. Not this yeer! Rams win 59-13. Erine’s boyz hosted As-Bury. As-Bury wishing fer basketball season as Panthers win 59-13. Northly Sandy Mountain whent down to Ida. Ida played tuff fer a few plays then hit wuz all NSM 64-20. The Bares got big homecoming win over Brindle & Lee on the Mountain. I thank ever body got in the game. They even ask me ifin I want to play in the 2nd half. Bares win 55-6. The Red Bunch uf Fiffe run wild over Cedar on the Bluff 56-0. Fort uf Pain won a tuff game over Buck blew the Horn 17-0. run fer A Section in 9 yeers over Sandy Rock! Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessey Vols got a big win over Awburn. Hit looks like the wheels er fallin off the Gus Bus! Bammer beat Miss our I 39-10. People were dissipointed uf the low score fer the Tide!

Ifin you like football this here iz the week you been wait on. There iz sum big games which will determin who gonna be in the playoffs. R & A Hubbard (better known as Courtland/Hazelwood) travels to the Head uf the Valley. Tuff yeer fer the Head, aint gonna be any better this week az R&A gets the win 38-12.

Slyvaney headed up to Pisgey fer a must win fer both team. Ifin Pisgey wins Rams out. If Rams win Pisgey have to beat Bares next week fer a 3 way tie. Bum saz hit will be a win fer the Rams 24-21.

Sardus travels to Cross-the-Ville. Hits a rival game. Bum thanks hit wont be much uf a rival az Sardus wins 28-7. Erine’s Boyz go up the mountain to the Sandy Rock. Panthers make sand out uf the Rock 48-7. Ida travels over to Cedar on the Bluff. The Bluff haz had 2 tuff games. Bum thanks Cedar on the Bluff gets back on the winnin trak wiff a 27-10 win. Susan More er Less travels to Wal-Drop Dogs place. This is fer the region championship. Bum thanks hit will be win fer the Wal-Drop Dogs in a close one 35-28. The Red Bunch headed up to Northly Sandy Mountain. This could be the tuffest test the Red bunch haz had. Northly Sandy Mountain can throw the ball. Re Bunch can run. Bum thanks Peyton and company be runnin hit better than Green and Company can throw hit. Fiffe wins 48-20. Fort uf Pain travels over to meet Hazel wiff Green eyes! Hits fer the region championship! Bum saz Hazel wiff Green eyes will look to good fer Fort uf Pain. Hazel wins 21-17. The Bares travels to New Hope wiff hope that they can win and stay in the playoff picture. Bares will have a lot uf Hope az they beat New Hope 34-14. A Section uf Alabama headed to As-Bury. A Section wins 45-7. Awburn goes to Old Mississippii. Them Rebles can score. Them Tiger er War Eagles cant. Old Mississippii win 31-17. Hits the 3rd Saturday uf October. You no what that means? Bammer vs Tennessey. Coach Pruitt come off big win. He better enjoy hit cause hit aint gonna happin this week. Bammer wins 48-14.

Well time iz drawin neer. Hard to believe football sesan iz at the end. Hits goona be fun over the next 3 weeks. Make sure to save me a spot by the fence!!!!