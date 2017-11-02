Bum’s Pickin’

Hits took me 10 weeks to catch ole Margie but I did hit. We are tied fer 1st place. You no what my hero Bear Bryant said about a tie. Hits like kissing youre sister. I aint gonna be kissing Margie! I am gonna take the lead this week tough!!!! Ole Sam the Bam just 1 back. Don’t speck him to catch the Guru! The rest uf them so called pickers couldn’t pick there nose!

Secshun took a turouble beatin from that red bunch from Fyffe 62-7. This week they be traveling down to play Erines Bunch. Them Panthers hung tuff wiff Sandy Rock fer 31/2 guarters. Hit takes 4 quarters to fer a buck and u win as Sandy Rock won 48-27. Erine’s bunch and Secshun playing fer pride ater gettin aliminated from the play-offs. Bum specks thisn to be goodin wiff Erine’s Bunch pullin out a squeeker 17-13.

Fort uf Pain got smoked by Prince Albert-Ville 16-7. This week they have to go down to Pell in the City. Fort uf Pain has to win to have a chance to get into the play-offs. Bum thanks hit wont happen! Pell in the City win 31-24.

That Red Bunch getting ready fer the play-offs. They face Gas-cost-a-Ton this week. Hit don’t matter how much gas cost. Feffe just keeps burning hit(gas) as they travel the road to Tuscaloosy fer a State Championship. Feffe wins 57-6 over Gas-cost-a-Ton!

Cross-the-Ville run into a brick wall when they played Eddiewall last week 42-6. Hit aint much better this week. They have to play the Scrolls uf Alexandria. You no them scrolls are ancient! Hit wont matter how old the are the Scrolls uf Alexandria win 45-10.

Wal-Drops Dogs showed New Hope they had NoHope wiff a 45-6 win. Northley Sandy Mountain trampled the Pisgey Eagles 34-8. Hit sets up a showdown between Wal-Drops Dogs and Northly Sandy Mountain fer a 3rd place finish in the region. Bum saz hit will be a 3rd place finish fer the Bision uf Northly Sandy Mountain 28-27.

Ida beat As-Bury to get into the play-offs 48-6. This week they can move hup the ladder to 3rd place wiff a win over West uf the Brook. Bum West uf the Brook gets the win and the 3rd place region trophy wiff a win over the Hornets 31-28.

Them Bares uf Plain-View let the air out uf the tires uf the Dodge Rams 13-3. I told yall hit was gonna be a game fer the ages. Hit was! Both teams layed hit on the line fer 4 quarters. Them senior Bares stepped hit up in the 2nd half to get the victory!!! This week, the Bares will travel over to New Hope. New Hope wishes hit had some new hope cause they aint got no hope against the Bares! Bares win 48-7.

The Dodge Rams need to pump there tires back up ater the loss last week as they travel up the mountain to Brind&Lee on the Mountain. There will be lots uf air on the mountain to get them back to rolling. Dodge Rams roll over the Mountain 52-0.

We-Ar-Kansas will travel over to Ole M I crooked letter crooked letter I crooked letter crooked letter I humpback humpback I. Ole Miss. gets the win 24-10.

Floridy and Georgy play in Jacksonville. Georgy wins in Jacksonville 28-24.

The State Penn travels to the State uf Ohio. The State uf Ohio send the State Penn back wiff a 31-28 loss.

The State uf Mississippi travles to Texas in the AM. The state uf Mississippi travels back from Texas in the PM with a loss 38-28.

I sure did injoy bein on that show Friday night in Plain-View. First time ever been on TV. Hope hit wont be the last. Hits gonna be down right cold this Friday night. Make sure you get you some insulated draws and a good cup uf coffee. Save me a spot on the fence! The Pickin Guru Bum!!!