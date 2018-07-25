Please excuse the mess. We are currently updating our website.

By: Will Jacobs

The Northeast Alabama Football Officials are looking for help to officiate middle school and high school football games this season. All of the rules and regulations for becoming an official will be taught over a course of meetings that will take place.

The first meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 25th at the Fyffe High School Cafeteria. The second meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 1st at the Scottsboro Rec. Com. The third meeting will take place on Wednesday, August 8th at the Guntersville Public Library. All of these meetings will begin at 7:00 pm.

For more information, contact Bud Moore at 256-582-4685!