CCA Eagles Basketball Senior Night

By: Maggie Wilks

CCA celebrated their first ever basketball senior night on Monday. Two seniors, Abbie Sims and Trey Bell, were honored for their dedication and service to the growing basketball program. Each senior has received all-tournament honors as well as been outstanding leaders and role models to their young teams. It was an emotional night for both players and fans as they celebrated this inaugural recognition.

Cornerstone 48 – Mt. Pleasant 27

Following senior night, the Lady Eagles soared to an impressive win over the Mt Pleasant Lions. Senior Abbie Sims scored 4 points in their 48-27 win. It was encouraging to see new personal growths in the younger players of the team as seventh grader Mallory Lindsey scored a career high 11 points and stood as the Eagle’s leading scorer.

Cornerstone 53 – Mt. Pleasant 59

However, the Varsity Boys experienced a heartbreaking loss. After remaining within two at the half (29-27), the Lions took advantage of the Eagles’ thirty turnovers and maintained a firm grasp on their lead. The Eagles went on a scoring run late in the fourth quarter to keep the game within 6, but with only one-minute left on the clock, the Eagles needed a few perfect shots to take the lead. Unable to do so, the Eagles fell to the Lions 59-53 after a hard fought four quarters. Coach Carter named turnovers as the main reason for their inefficiency on offense.