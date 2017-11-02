CCA JV Volleyball Wins North Regional

On Saturday, October 14th teams from Cornerstone Christian School, Tabernacle Christian School, and Trinity Christian Academy met at Cornerstone Christian Academy (CCA) in Rainsville to play in a four team regional tournament.

The CCA Lady Eagles won the tournament and earned their first ACAA North Region Volleyball Championship to moved onward and upward to face Tuscaloosa Christian for the ACAA State JV Volleyball Title on Saturday, October 21st in Oxford, Alabama.

In Oxford, the team played great and won their first game, but unfortunately could not hold out to win the next two. Congratulations to the CCA Lady Eagles on a great season.