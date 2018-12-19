By: Nick Hall

The Collinsville Panthers and Lady Panthers took down the Asbury Rams at home last week. The wins moved the Collinsville varsity boys to 3-0 in area play while moving the girls to 10-0 on the season. Red below for breakdowns of both games.

Collinsville 46 – Asbury 37

The Panthers struggled early before Isaac Jones and Mason McKinney began to impose their will in the paint. Collinsville led 16-8 at the end of the first. However, the Rams didn’t fold and wound up whittling the lead back to three, going into the half down 23-20. Kaleb Jones found the hot hand from the three-point line in the third period to help keep the Panthers in front 33-25 heading into the fourth. The Rams cut the lead early in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough. Isaac Jones led the Panthers with a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Kaleb Jones finished with 14 points. Caleb Pruitt had seven points and seven rebounds.

Lady Panthers 71 – Lady Rams 47

The Lady Panthers had a fight on their hands until midway of the third period but completely dominated the Lady Rams down the stretch to remain undefeated. After trailing at the end of the first and second periods the Lady Rams went on a 16-2 run in the third to take the lead back from Collinsville. The Lady Panthers answered however and rattled off 29 unanswered points to put Asbury away. Hadley Hamilton and Olivia Akins led the offensive effort for Collinsville with 19 points each. Brittany Rivera followed with 15 while Kallie Kilgro added 11.