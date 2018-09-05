Collinsville Crushes Crossville

By Jordan Wilks

The Collinsville Panthers took a 47-14 victory over the Crossville Lions Friday night.

After exchanging punts, Collinsville began their domination on their second possession of the game. Jarrod Barkley broke through on a 73-yard touchdown run to put the Panthers at 7-0 after the PAT.

Collinsville then kicked for a touchback and Crossville took the ball on their own 20-yard line. The Panthers’ defense began to hammer the Crossville offense and moved them all the way back to the end zone, ending the drive on a tackle by Collinsville’s Miles Underwood, causing a safety and giving the Panthers two more points on the board.

With Crossville being forced to kickoff after the safety, Collinsville took the ball on their own 42-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Michael Tucker broke through on a 58-yard touchdown pass followed by a Jason Perez field goal.

Mason McKinney would score one last touchdown for the Collinsville Panthers before the end of the first quarter on a 59-yard touchdown pass. Perez would kick the PAT and it was good. Collinsville would score three more points before moving onto second quarter with a 42-yard field goal by Perez, making it 26-0 at the end of the half.

Collinsville would score two more touchdowns in the second quarter and would come back from the half scoring one in the third on a 90-yard kickoff return by McKinney for their last touchdown of the night.

Collinsville will travel to North Sand Mountain this week and Crossville will host Etowah.