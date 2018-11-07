Collinsville Shuts Out Valley Head

By: Nick Hall

The Collinsville Panthers capped off their 2018 season with a shutout win over the visiting Valley Head Tigers Thursday night. The two teams traded turnovers early before the Panthers offense caught fire. The first spark was a 62-yard run by Jarrod Barkley followed by a 22-yard touchdown run by Mason McKinney to put the Panthers up 7-0. Barkley quickly stretched the Panthers’ lead to 14 with a 20-yard scoring run of his own. The Panthers’ next score came on a 30-yard pass from Kaleb Jones that was intended for McKinney. McKinney made a diving attempt at the catch but couldn’t secure the football. However, he did tip the ball to teammate Michael Tucker, who was credited with the touchdown. Collinsville scored its fourth touchdown of the opening quarter just moments later when he stripped the ball from a Tiger ball carrier and raced 40-yards to the end zone for the 28-0 lead. Collinsville scored once more on a 30-yard catch and run from Jones to McKinney. McKinney’s PAT was no good and that left the final score at 34-0. The Panthers finish the season with their best record as a 2A program since 1969. Collinsville (9-1) hosts Westbrook Christian (7-3) in first round playoff action this Friday.