Collinsville Sweeps Spring Garden

By: Nick Hall

Collinsville’s boys knocked off Class 1A, No. 8-ranked Spring Garden last Tuesday at home by a score of 69-63. Collinsville’s girls won their game also as the Class 2A No. 3-ranked Lady Panthers took down Spring Garden to the tune of 40-31. Details of both games are below.

Collinsville Boys 69 –

Spring Garden Boys 63

The Spring Garden Panthers came out strong early last Tuesday, but the Collinsville Panthers would prove to be the bigger cat. Spring Garden opened with six quick buckets, including two from beyond the 3-point arc by Isaiah Sanchez. Collinsville got baskets from Kaleb Jones, Isaac Jones and Drew Bobo, but finished the first period down 18-9. Collinsville went on a run in the second period and outscored Spring Garden 22-14 on the shooting of Isaac and Kaleb Jones. By halftime, Collinsville had narrowed Spring Garden’s lead to 32-31. Jones and Jones stayed hot through the third and, with the help of Caleb Pruitt, took a 50-47 lead heading into the final period. Collinsville held on through the fourth, outscoring Spring Garden 19-16 with the help of stretch 3-pointers by Kaleb Jones, Pruitt and Bobo. Isaac and Kaleb Jones led Collinsville’s scoring effort netting 21 points each. Pruitt finished with 14 points followed by Bobo with nine and T.J. Osborne with four.

Collinsville Girls 40 –

Spring Garden Girls 31

Collinsville came out on fire in the opening period with a volley of threes by Emma Terrell, Kallie Kilgro and Hadley Hamilton. Brittany Rivera scored six in the paint to put Collinsville up 20-10 heading into the second period. Both defenses tightened down in the second period with Collinsville only managing five points while holding Spring Garden to a single point at the foul line. Hamilton and Kilgro combined for a pair of threes in the third to help the hometown Lady Panthers outscore Spring Garden 10-9. Rivera lead Collinsville with 15 points on the night followed by Hamilton who finished with nine points, all from beyond the arc. Kilgro netted eight while Terrell had six and Caroline Brannon contributed two.