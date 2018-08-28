Collinsville Takes First Win Of RegularSeason

By Jordan Wilks

The Collinsville Panthers took a 13-0 victory over the Plainview Bears last Thursday night for the first game of the regular season.

Plainview won the coin toss and chose to receive the kickoff to start the game. Collinsville kicked it to the end zone, resulting in a touchback, and placing the Bears on the 20-yard line. On the third play of the opening drive, Plainview’s Tony Rodriques broke through to give the Bears a first down but was injured on the play and couldn’t return for the remainder of the game.

After the injury, Plainview began to lose yardage on the following plays, resulting in a punt. Collinsville’s Mason McKinney received the punt and made it to Plainview’s 49-yard line. Plainview’s defense put an early stop to the Collinsville offense after gaining momentum on a sack for a loss by Brody McCurdy. The Panthers were forced to punt the ball but would return to offense soon after forcing Plainview to punt.

Collinsville finally added points to the board on their following drive. The Panthers would receive the punt and would quickly reach a first down after two runs up the middle. Collinsville would lose their gained yards on two consecutive penalties but would get a first down on a pass followed by a run by McKinney for another first down.

Plainview’s defense would stop the Panther’s momentum at the 21-yard line, forcing them to kick a field goal. Jason Perez made the kick and it was good, giving the Panthers a 3-0 lead over the Bears at the end of the first quarter.

Plainview received the kickoff following Collinsville’s field goal. Plainview came out with some momentum on offense and quickly made a first down on a 14-yard pass to Jessie Davis, putting the Bears on Collinsville’s 32-yard line. A penalty would move Plainview back five yards and would force Plainview to go for a pass the following play. The Bears went for the pass, but the ball was intercepted by Collinsville’s Fernando Padilla.

With the ball now in Collinsville’s possession, the Panthers had the momentum to force their way down the field. Narrowing down on the goal line, Collinsville hurled a pass into the end zone to Jarrod Barkley, but it was out of his reach and the Panthers were forced to kick another field goal. It was good, moving Collinsville up to a 6-0 lead.

Collinsville would work their way up to the end zone again, but the clock buzzed for halftime before they could reach the goal line.

Collinsville would score a touchdown in the second half followed by a field goal to give the Panthers a 13-0 victory over the Bears.